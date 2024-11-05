Fans were overjoyed with the announcement of a sequel to the cult classic Spaceballs. The original movie is one of its kind and is widely admired by comedy as well as Star Wars fans. The new feature, which was announced in August earlier this year, will see Josh Gad writing as well as starring in it. While not many details are available in a new conversation with Forbes, Gad gave an exciting update about the script.

The original movie followed Lone Starr on his quest and seamlessly turned into a love story between Lone Starr and Princess Vespa and gave a lot of fun little nods to other sci-fi movies on top of spoofing Star Wars. The movie also had Yogurt prophesizing a sequel that never came to be. However, now that the sequel is confirmed, Gad revealed, “Without MGM taking me into their Culver prison cells, I can tell you that the draft is done. Everybody who’s read it has been blown away.” He further shared his excitement, saying, “The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career.” He added,

"It was sort of a fever dream that this all happened. Mel has been so unbelievably supportive, involved, and electrified by this because it’s the one that surprisingly got away. It’s a dream to be able to finally make the reality prophesied by Yogurt in the first movie happen."

Who Is Behind ‘Spaceballs 2’?

Along with starring and writing, Gad will also produce the film alongside Brooks. Writing alongside Gad are Detective Pikachu duo Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. The movie will be directed by Josh Greenbaum. Gad declined to comment any further about the sequel, saying, “I can’t say more than that. I can’t tell you anything beyond [the] process at this point, but I can tell you every hour of every day right now is spent making this project closer and closer to reality — and I think we’re nearing the end zone here.” However, when asked whether the sequel would really be titled “The Search for More Money” (as Yogurt prophesized), Gad slyly said, “Watch this space!”

The original film starred Bill Pullman, John Candy, and Rick Moranis, along with Daphne Zuniga, Dick Van Patten, George Wyner, Lorene Yarnell, and the voice of Joan Rivers. No further details are available about the casting or plot of the sequel yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

