The news about the Adam Sandler-led Netflix project Spaceman (2023) has been floating around since 2021, but now the film is all set to premiere in 2023. The sci-fi drama adventure film is based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař, published in 2017, and features Sandler as the titular astronaut, Jakub. Directed by Johan Renck of Chernobyl fame and written by Colby Day, Spaceman follows an astronaut who is sent on a mission to outer space, where he meets and befriends an ancient creature that has stowed away on his ship. The film, akin to the book, is described as “an intergalactic odyssey of love, ambition, and self-discovery.” Channing Tatum is also on board as a producer though unfortunately not as a part of the film’s cast. The cast, however, does feature a number of stars including Isabella Rossellini, among others. But more on that in a bit.

This latest sci-fi drama film comes as a part of Sandler’s four-movie deal with the streamer, which began in 2020. The Uncut Gems star and Netflix have been teaming up since 2015 and have collaborated on over 10 films, including the actor’s upcoming films like Leo and The Out-Laws. Though not necessarily critically acclaimed, Sandler’s Netflix movies have managed to garner a huge audience, with recent projects like Murder Mystery 2 ranking among the highest-watched movies on the streamer. While most of these movies revolve around comedy and its subgenre, Spaceman is going to be a little offbeat venture for this team. Departing from his classic, laugh-out-loud plots with reckless characters, this upcoming sci-fi film is going to be a little more layered and serious, though retaining some light-hearted elements. The actor’s other drama films like Hustle or Uncut Gems could also be considered in the same league.

If you are an Adam Sandler fan or simply like sci-fi adventures, then Spaceman might be a movie for you to look forward to. While you wait for the film to arrive this year, you can read on to explore all the details about the film, including the release window, plot, cast, characters, and everything else that we know so far about Spaceman.

When Is Spaceman Coming Out?

From all the updates available so far, it is confirmed that Spaceman is slated for release sometime in the Fall of 2023, but no specific date has been announced yet. Stay tuned for the official release date of the film and here's the link to the movie's landing page on Netflix:

Is There a Spaceman Trailer?

It's a bit of bad news here, as Netflix has not released a trailer for Spaceman yet. However, considering the film is slated for a fall release, we might see some promos or teasers sometime this summer. You can watch this space as we bring you the latest update/s on the official trailer of Spaceman, as and when they become available.

Who's In the Spaceman Cast?

The cast of this Netflix original film is quite interesting and is worth mentioning that casting directors Nina Gold and Robert Sterne of The Crown fame are associated with the same. Most of the movie’s characters take after the original novel. Adam Sandler leads the cast of Spaceman as Jakub Procházka, an orphaned boy from the Czech countryside, raised by his grandparents, who overcomes all odds to become the first astronaut of the independent Czech Republic and is sent on a mission to outer space. Sandler will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix comedies, The Out-Laws and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, releasing in July and August 2023, respectively.

Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA winner, Carey Mulligan joins the cast as Jakub’s pregnant wife, Lenka; the BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated The Fabelmans star Paul Dano features as the voice of Hanuš, a mysterious, alien creature who befriends Jakub; The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar appears as Petr, Jakub’s mission engineer, and celebrated actor Isabella Rossellini plays Jakub's grandmother. In other roles, Petr Papánek features as a young Jakub, and John Flanders as Gregor.

Who's Making Spaceman?

Spaceman is inspired by Jaroslav Kalfař’s 2017 novel, Spaceman of Bohemia, and directed by Johan Renck. A Swedish film, television, and music video director, Renck is best known for helming the multiple-award-winning miniseries Chernobyl, which won him a Primetime Emmy Award. Besides Chernobyl, he has also directed various episodes of popular television shows like The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, Vikings, and Bates Motel. Spaceman is the director’s second feature film, the first one being 2008’s Downloading Nancy, and he is set to direct the upcoming sci-fi TV series, The Day of the Triffids. Colby Day writes the screenplay for Spaceman, in his second feature film project. He had previously written, directed, and produced several short films and the 2011 independent film I Don't Want to Kill Myself. He is also credited as the screenwriter and executive producer for the upcoming Andrew Stanton film, In the Blink of an Eye.

Cinematographer Jakob Ihre, who has previously worked on Chernobyl, Dispatches from Elsewhere, and Thelma, is credited for the cinematography of Spaceman. Renck also serves as an executive producer for the film, along with Ben Ormand and Barry Bernardi, while Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva serve as producers for the film alongside Channing Tatum.

What Is the Story of Spaceman?

Following the plot of the original novel, Spaceman follows the adventure of a Czech astronaut, Jakub. A middle-aged, middle-class man, and the first astronaut of an independent nation, Jakub is sent on a mission to reach a mysterious cluster of space dust and sample it. But he doesn’t feel comfortable with space travel and also misses his wife back home. Then Jakub meets a mysterious (hopefully friendly) creature aboard his spaceship, which leads to an adventure of a kind that forms the summary of the Netflix film. Here's the official synopsis as described by the streamer:

As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

When and Where Is Spaceman Filming?

The filming for the sci-fi adventure film started in April 2021, with the film’s title being changed to Spaceman from the original title taken from the novel. The principal photography took place in New York City and production was moved to the Czech Republic, where it ended in July 2021.