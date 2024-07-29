The Big Picture J.K. Simmons, Mena Massoud, and Trevor Copp team up for a coming-of-age space sci-fi adventure in Spaceman.

Dan Abramovici makes his directorial debut with this film, exploring themes of identity, artistic expression, and mental health.

Stay tuned for updates on Spaceman, including a release date.

An Oscar-winning music conductor, Aladdin, and a police officer walk into a bar, and what happens? They decide to team up for an epic space sci-fi adventure. A new report from Variety revealed that J.K. Simmons, Mena Massoud, and Trevor Copp will all star in the coming-of-age film Spaceman. Dan Abramovici, best known for his work writing more than 30 episodes of Fairly OddParents: A New Wish and also writing Ben's at Home, which he also starred in, will write and direct Spaceman. This will be his directorial debut after previously only helming one episode of television and only shorts in his young but budding career. The report also revealed the first trailer for Spaceman, which can be found below.

Spaceman follows an artist on a journey to rediscover his creative passion. Copp will lead the film as the titular character, with Simmons playing his imposter syndrome and Massoud filling the role of his passion. The film is described as tackling themes of identity, artistic expression, and mental health. Feature film debuts are often hit or miss but still immensely important to start a young director's career, and to get such a talented ensemble consisting of Simmons, Massoud, and Copp for his first outing is a sign of good faith that Abramovici could be on to something special with Spaceman.

Where Else Have You Seen the ‘Spaceman’ Cast?

Simmons has proven himself to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood over the last 20+ years, first making a real name for himself playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies. He has since won an Oscar for his performance opposite Miles Teller in Whiplash, and was nominated for another Academy Award in 2022, but the award ultimately went to Tony Kotsur for his role in CODA.

Massoud will always be best known for playing Aladdin in the 2019 live-action Disney film, but has since starred in other big projects such as The Royal Treatment and The Sacrifice Game alongside actors such as Olivia Scott Welch and Laura Marano. Copp is best known for his roles in Apostolate Now, The Dwelling, and Odd Squad, but will have a chance to make a major name for himself by featuring in a project along with two major Hollywood stars like Simmons and Massoud.

Spaceman does not yet have an official release date. Check out the trailer for the film above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Simmons as Omni-Man in the hit animated series, Invincible, now streaming on Prime Video.

