The Big Picture Netflix's highly anticipated sci-fi drama Spaceman stars Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano, with Sandler playing an astronaut stranded in space.

The film explores themes of loneliness and survival, marking a shift for Sandler into more dramatic roles.

Channing Tatum serves as a producer, and the movie is based on Jaroslav Kalfař's novel Spaceman of Bohemia.

Netflix has unveiled the new trailer for Spaceman, their highly anticipated sci-fi drama which stars Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano. Sandler plays an astronaut floating in space thousands of miles from home, with hope at a low ebb. The film features themes of loneliness and survival, and is the latest dramatic role for Sandler, who is certainly stretching his acting muscles at the moment.

Spaceman also stars Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Lena Olin (The Unbearable Lightness of Being), and Isabella Rossellini (Death Becomes Her). It was first announced in 2020 and was originally set for a 2023 release. However, similar to many other film projects recently, its release was postponed due to unexpected delays and is now set for March 1, 2024.

Channing Tatum, while not acting in the film, is involved as a producer alongside Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva. Spaceman is the latest project in the ongoing partnership between Sandler and Netflix, following their collaborative efforts on the animated comedy Leo, as well as You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Murder Mystery 2. This film marks a shift for Sandler back to more dramatic roles, his first since the 2022 drama Hustle, and comes after his highly praised role in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems.

What is 'Spaceman' About?

Image via Netflix

Written by Colby Day, the film adapts Jaroslav Kalfar's novel Spaceman of Bohemia. The movie's official synopsis reads:

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

Spaceman opens in select theaters on February 23, before arriving on Netflix on March 1.