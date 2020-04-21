‘Spaceship Earth’ Trailer Teases Doc on the Stranger-Than-Fiction Biosphere 2 Experiment

Neon has released the first trailer for the documentary feature Spaceship Earth. The hot Sundance Film Festival feature from director Matt Wolf follows the stranger-than-fiction but very, very real events of the ill-fated 1991 Biosphere 2 experiment where eight strangers locked themselves away in a self-sustaining biosphere in order to see if life in that environment could be sustained on other planets.

If you’re were a fan of the wilder than wild Netflix docs Wild Wild Country or Tiger King, then Spaceship Earth is right up your alley. As the trailer teases, this true story is filled with twists and turns almost too surreal to be believed as a small group of humans tried to do something extraordinary. In a statement on Spaceship Earth, Wolf details his initial impetus to make a documentary about the Biosphere 2 project.

“I was nine years old when the biospherians embarked on their mission, and despite the media fanfare, I had no recollection of this historic experiment. It wasn’t until two years ago, that I came across a series of intriguing images of eight men and women in bright red jumpsuits, standing in front of a monumental glass pyramid. I assumed these images were staged for a science fiction film, but when I learned that this is in fact a real structure, and that its inventors and participants are alive, I was determined to tell their remarkable story. How could something so epic in its ambition and scope fade from collective memory? These are the types of forgotten histories that inspire me as a filmmaker, and I was convinced that the prevailing narrative that Biosphere 2 was simply a ‘failure’ is wrong. […] Spaceship Earth is about small groups as a model for realizing unprecedented projects.”

Neon will be releasing Spaceship Earth on a variety of platforms on May 8. The documentary will be released theatrically into those theaters who anticipate being open for business as well as drive-ins and select pop-up cityscape projects (which will be conducted while observing proper COVID-19 health and safety guidelines). For those who opt to stay at home, you’ll be able to watch Spaceship Earth on Hulu, digitally via Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, FandangoNow, Vudu, DIRECTV, and DISH, or on the websites for participating theaters.

Spaceship Earth debuts May 8 on Hulu and digital. Check out the official trailer and poster below: