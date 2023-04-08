The Big Picture The Great Silence subverts the Western genre by portraying bounty hunters as villains, critiquing the legal system that protects them and enabling their murderous careers.

The protagonist, Silence, is a unique Western hero who is physically unable to speak, lending him a greater moral code and making him more thoughtful and fragile than traditional heroes.

The ending of The Great Silence offers a gut punch by showing the bad guys win and slaughtering an entire town, highlighting the futility of a single man's attempts to change the system and condemning the government's protection of murderous bounty killers.

Director Sergio Corbucci may be best known for his film Django, though his most respected Western work is arguably in fact The Great Silence, which subverts the genre of the Western on almost every level, deconstructing its mythmaking with a heavy dose of stark reality and pointed political allegory. Though only the second most well-known ‘Sergio’ in Spaghetti Western filmmaking, Corbucci’s films were known more prominently for their political content, containing within them heavy leftist and anti-authoritarian views synonymous with the counterculture of the 60s (though ironically, in spite of this, he’s gone on the record for his particular disdain for hippie culture). This is in direct contrast to the more conservative values championed by the likes of John Ford, who viewed the West as a return to the values that defined America during the pioneer days, even if those values have become problematic in the retrospective view of colonialism.

Released in 1968 and now known as the second film in Corbucci’s underrated ‘Mud and Blood’ trilogy (Corbucci’s equivalent to Sergio Leone’s ‘Dollars’ trilogy), The Great Silence was in fact inspired by the deaths of revolutionary leaders like Che Guevara and Malcolm X. It follows a mute gunslinger (played by French icon Jean-Louis Trintignant) on the hunt for a bounty killer named ‘Loco’ (played by a phenomenal Klaus Kinski in one of his best roles), in defense of marginalized outlaws and an African-American widow seeking revenge. Subversion clearly sits at the forefront of Corbucci’s mind for his characters and casting choices specifically, but how deep does this subversion go, and what subtle ways does Corbucci enforce upon his audience the idea that the last thing they are watching is a traditional Western?

In ‘The Great Silence’, Bounty Hunters Are the Villains

Image via 20th Century Fox

While Leone may have subverted the traditional Western to great effect with his own focus on badass bounty killers as protagonists, as opposed to the noble and dutiful town Sheriff, Corbucci offers another view of hired killer in the wake of the lawful assassinations of the 60s icons that inspired the original story. In Corbucci’s mind, there is nothing more disgusting than those who are given the opportunity to kill legally and make a career out of destruction. The mute protagonist, Silence, therefore hunts down bounty hunters, as the film is built on criticizing the laws of the era that kept killers protected and on the streets.

Thus, the climactic shoot-outs of the film aren’t about who draws their gun more quickly at all. Instead, they’re about who shoots last, as he who shoots last is protected in his murder by the legal system. This results in a different but just as tense type of action that Corbucci seems more interested in, with opponents attempting to provoke one another into firing before the action can actually begin. In addition, Silence, our mute hero, makes a habit of shooting off his opponent’s thumbs. He’s not in it to kill them, but to remove their ability to kill altogether. These are criminals very much terrified of the law, only highly regarded due to their ability to get away with murder within the legal system.

Silence Is a Sensitive Western Hero Like No Other

Image via 20th Century Fox

In a sequence that inspired The Hateful Eight, the opening shot of Corbucci’s film sees Silence riding through a snow-covered valley, dwarfed by the immensity of the pure white surrounding him. It’s a magnificent moment aided significantly by Ennio Morricone’s score and Silvano Ippoliti’s cinematography, but also serves two very strong narrative purposes. The first is to subvert the desert hot environment of the Western as we’ve come to know it, showing the audience that this is a very different type of gunslinging adventure they are about to experience. The second is Silence’s insignificance in regard to the rest of the frame and the world around him. The sheer amount of negative space speaks volumes to Silence’s inability to change the world, a drastic act of subversion compared to the Westerns of both Leone and Ford which lay extreme amounts of importance onto the agency of the individual and how one man can change the lives of many.

RELATED: The Black-Hat Western Star Who Stole Scenes From Clint Eastwood

Silence himself is far unlike your typical Western hero. While Clint Eastwood barely uttered a word as the iconic ‘the Man with No Name’ (Leone famously said that Eastwood has two expressions: hat, and no hat), Silence physically can’t, having had his throat slit as a child to ensure he could never snitch on the bounty killers who murdered his parents. The fact that he’s openly mute, consistently pointing to the scar on his throat when people question him, immediately paints him as a more thoughtful and fragile character. His disability lends him a greater moral code as he’s seen the lasting damage beyond death that lawful murder results in. His love interest, Pauline (in the debut of blaxploitation icon Vonetta McGee) is black, the choice of which isn’t merely subversive in the context of a Western, but 60s cinema as a whole, specifically for the interracial love scene between her and the protagonist. The choice to cast a black actress also alludes to the film’s association between the outlaws who Silence protects as a marginalized community, forced to live within nature due to the government’s political demonization of them.

‘The Great Silence’s Ending Offers a Gut Punch Like No Western Before It

Image via 20th Century Fox

The final bit of subversion in The Great Silence lies within its ending, where (SPOILER ALERT), the bad guys win, slaughtering an entire town in cold blood, only for the credits to roll. This includes both Silence and Pauline and speaks to the futility of a single man in his attempts to change the system. While a typical Western would see the hero use their will to survive or die in a blaze of glory as a means of triumphing, in The Great Silence, neither his expert marksmanship, his cunning, nor his advantage in weaponry (Silence uses a semi-automatic, meaning his skill in battle is largely technological, not physical) can save them. Most importantly, speaking to the film’s anti-authoritarian themes, the bounty killers are acting entirely under the jurisdiction of the State, protecting the status quo with all of their might in spite of the pain it brings to those who fall outside of the government’s not-so-watchful eye.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was widely praised in 2019 for the way that it acted as something of an apology from Scorsese for the years he spent glamorizing mobsters on-screen. In The Irishman, there’s nothing pretty or even slightly cool about the killings depicted. Instead, they’re quick, they’re dirty, and they’re terrifying. Corbucci similarly deglamorizes the act of killing within the Western genre through a distinct lack of duels and shootouts, choosing instead to more realistically focus on cheap ambushes void of honor or voyeuristic skill. By the end there are no successful heroes, and while Silence does in fact become a martyr for following his morals in spite of the threat it poses, the fact that an entire town dies with him reduces him to a proverbial drop in the ocean. The myth isn’t built around the man but rather the discriminated outlaws, serving a powerful political message in the wake of several assassinations that condemns the hypocrisy of a government dedicated to ‘protecting its people’ while feeding those who make a career out of killing whoever doesn’t agree with them. It’s a version of the West that’s robbed of its fantasy, making it the antithesis to the popular Western adventures that came before it.