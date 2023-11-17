This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

STARZ is bringing back Spartacus for Thanksgiving. After the recent news that it had officially greenlit a sequel series, Spartacus: House of Ashur, the network is celebrating with a marathon over the holiday weekend exclusively on the STARZ linear network including all episodes of the epic first season, Spartacus: Blood and Sand. The episodes will be available to start binging on November 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT with episodes 101-106 with the back half of the season comprised of episodes 107-113 to follow on November 26 from 2:10 p.m. ET/PT.