The Big Picture Spartacus: House of Ashur production begins with Nick Tarabay as Ashur leading the main cast.

Graham McTavish joins as gladiator trainer Korris, hinting at a strict leadership style.

Tenika Davis will star as the first female gladiator Achillia, promising intense competition and a struggle for freedom.

It's officially time to start getting hyped up with Spartacus: House of Ashur. The sequel series to Spartacus has entered production in New Zealand this week, and Starz announced it by revealing the main cast of the upcoming series. The story will center around fan-favorite Ashur (Nick Tarabay), who survived a terrible fate oat Mount Vesuvius and was awarded Batiatus' (John Hannah) slave gladiator school for helping eliminate Spartacus (Liam McIntyre) and end the slave rebellion.

Aside from Tarabay, the main cast will also feature Graham McTavish as Korris, the gladiator trainer selected by Ashur. We'll have to wait for a trailer to find out what Korris' leadership style is like, but it's safe to say that Ashur will want the gladiators to be kept on a tight leash so that another rebellion doesn't start. McTavish has taken on some impressive roles over the last few years. He was Buck and Dougal McKenzie in Outlander, Harrold Westerling in House of the Dragon, Sigismund Dijkstra in The Witcher, and voiced Dracula in the Castlevania animated series.

Spartacus: House of Ashur will also feature the first-ever female gladiator in the franchise. Achillia will be played by Tenika Davis (Cabinet of Curiosities), and she'll have to fight hard to stand out against her male counterparts and earn her freedom. Davis will spend quite a bit of time with Jordi Webber (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), a headstrong gladiator named Tarchon who will also want to stand out at the Ludus.

Who Else Is In The Cast of 'Spartacus: House of Ashur?'

Rounding up the main cast are Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away) as Hilara, an elevated house slave who falls in love with Ashur, and Ivana Baquero (The Shannara Chronicles) as Messia, a slave deeply in love with Hilara. Claudia Black (Ahsoka) will be Cossutia, a politician who can see right through Ashur's past and intentions and is plotting to take him down; India Shaw-Smith (Supernatural) will be Cossutia's daughter Viridia and Leigh Hill (Game of Thrones) will play the leader of the rival Ludus, Satyrus.

Spartacus: House of Ashur brings the franchise back to Starz over a decade after the flagship series ended. The sequel series promises to bring back all the thriller and erotic elements that made the franchise a hit. Once again, Spartacus creator Steven S. DeKnight will serve as showrunner for the ten episodes – which means that fans of the franchise can expect the follow-up to have a similar atmosphere to the original show they loved.

Starz is yet to reveal a release window for Spartacus: House of Ashur. You can stream the original series right now.

