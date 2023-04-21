Spartacus star Liam McIntyre has spoken about the revival of the historical drama series, weighing in on how he thinks the new series can honour original star Andy Whitfield. In a recent interview with Supanova, the actor also gave his approval for the revival, joking that he would love to return to the series despite his character’s untimely ending.

McIntyre revealed he believes the new series should honour the late Whitfield. “I never in a million years thought I’d actually get that job,” McIntyre said of playing the titular role in Spartacus: Vengeance (2012) and Spartacus: War of the Damned (2013). He took on the role of famed gladiator Spartacus after Whitfield, who played the role in Spartacus: Blood and Sand (2010), lost his battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011. “I mean, who was I? So it wasn’t till I was basically turning up to set the first day that it really hit me… wait, I’m meant to follow HIM? But he’s brilliant.” McIntyre recalled following in Whitfield’s footsteps as being “pretty overwhelming” as he knew the star had “poured his heart and soul into making that character all that it was.” “I just wanted to honour that work by trying to live up to the standard he set,” McIntyre said, hoping that the producers of the new series will also honour his predecessor. “With the new show, I hope they can find some way, any way to include Andy and his family in it. Either at a production level, in the credits, or some other way. There really would be no show without him.”

In the same interview, McIntyre joked that he wouldn’t mind coming aboard the new series, which he supports wholeheartedly. “I’m always happy to come back as a zombie,” the actor said, referring to the untimely death of his character in the series finale. A posthumous return is highly unlikely, but McIntyre hasn’t quite ruled out that showrunner Steven DeKnight doesn’t want him back. “I mean never say never, and I’d never turn down a chance to make an appearance,” he said. “But I haven’t been told anything. I truly don’t know.” Regardless of whether he makes an appearance or not, McIntyre has thrown his support behind the new series. “I did hear about the plans for them to continue the journey. Makes me wish I was better at catching spears,” he said about Starz’ intention to continue the series. “But I’m extremely excited for them – hopefully they can pick it up from where it left off, and we can follow some great characters in their ongoing journey, or maybe they’ll have a totally fresh take on it!” McIntyre has complete faith that whichever plot the new series follows, it will be good. “I know it’s in the right hands with Steve [DeKnight]. And I’m so excited people get to revisit the world after so long away. I can’t wait.”

Related: 'Outlander' Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far About Starz's Hit Historical Drama

What Will the Revival Look Like?

The Spartacus franchise first aired on Starz in January 2010, following the rise of Thracian gladiator Spartacus (Whitfield, McIntyre). Based on the historical figure, the series focused on what led Spartacus to lead a slave uprising from 73 to 71 BC against the Roman Republic and followed his life from there. The series, which included the prequel six-part series, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011), was created by DeKnight and Robert Tapert and concluded with the death of Spartacus by Roman arrows in War of the Damned. Since Spartacus died and his rebel army was defeated, the new series will likely focus on other prominent historical figures. The show’s new tagline suggests the series will “depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome” whilst DeKnight has promised he is “crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story”.

All current seasons of Spartacus are currently streaming on Starz and Amazon Prime Video, with no date set for the new season as of yet. Whilst you are waiting for more gladiator action, check out the official trailer for Spartacus: Blood and Sand below: