Starz is getting back in the arena. The network has announced that their gritty sword-and-sandals drama Spartacus will be continuing with a new chapter, in development now. The original series premiered in 2010, and had three spin-off series: Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned.

More on this story as it develops.