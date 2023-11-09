The Big Picture Ashur is making a comeback in Spartacus: House of Ashur, and fans couldn't be happier. Actor Nick Tarabay is returning to play his villainous character.

The new series will expand on the original show and pose the question of what would happen if Ashur hadn't died and had been given a gladiator school instead.

The show's creator, Steven S. DeKnight, is excited to return to a series he loves and craft the next chapter in the Spartacus saga. Fans can expect thrilling, high-octane drama.

Ashur is back and is getting all the recognition he deserves (or not!) Fans have known for a while that the Spartacus universe is returning, however, we now have the first announcement as STARZ has greenlit Spartacus: House of Ashur, a drama series that will expand on the original groundbreaking show. Actor Nick Tarabay returns to his villainous character, who originated in the series' original run. Spartacus’ creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

The original series Spartacus: Blood and Sand debuted 2010 with late actor Andy Whitfield leading the show as the titular character. It was followed by a prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena in 2011 which gave us new characters for the Servile War. However, when Whitfield passed away the series continued with Australian actor Liam McIntyre with two additional series Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012 and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013, which rounded up the story.

Speaking of the new series, DeKnight said in a statement, “To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity.” Adding, “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga." Added Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ, about the thrilling, action-packed universe. A decade ago the groundbreaking original ‘Spartacus’ captivated viewers worldwide and we’re excited to deliver more enthralling, high-octane drama that our fervent fans have been anticipating."

What’s ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ About?

And Who's Returning?

The series is being billed as a “history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience”. Per the logline, the series poses the question: what if Ashur hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance but rather had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans?

Tarabay was first introduced in the original series as an Assyrian and a former gladiator, who helped Batiatus (John Hannah) in his unethical business, he then went on to scheme and lie to rise to in Batiatus’ household as a bookkeeper and henchman. Tarabay has played the character very mischievously, almost like Littlefinger from Game of Thrones, constantly changing sides, scheming and lying to suit his own ends. It will be fascinating to see how his story is envisioned.