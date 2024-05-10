The Big Picture STARZ revives Spartacus universe with upcoming series titled House of Ashur, exploring alternate reality without villainous Ashur's death.

Original creator Steven S. DeKnight serves as showrunner and teases upcoming revival, hinting fans are "so not ready for this..."

House of Ashur promises a history-bending, thrilling experience building on original series success, bringing back beloved villain Ashur.

STARZ has delivered pretty impressive period dramas recently, with Outlander a testament to that. However, the network is set to return to one of its most beloved hit series - Spartacus. Last year, it was announced that the Spartacus universe would be revived with the upcoming series titled, Spartacus: House of Ashur. The new series will emerge from the shadows of the original hit series, and will explore an alternate reality wherein the villainous Ashur (Nick Tarabay) does not die on Mount Vesuvius. Original Spartacus’ creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight has been attached to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the Ashur series, and now months after the announcement DeKnight offers a script update.

News of a return to this epic swords and sandals universe is pretty exciting and DeKnight has added to the fever. In a post shared on X, the showrunner reveals that he has submitted the script for the penultimate episode of House of Ashur, which suggests the wheels of production for the revival are moving along nicely. DeKnight also went on to tease the upcoming revival, stating that fans "are so not ready for this..." It has been ten years since the last Spartacus episode aired, and DeKnight in a previous statement had stated his excitement at returning to this world of gladiatorial excellence. “To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” he said at the time.

The original Spartacus run began in 2010 with the first season titled, Spartacus: Blood and Sand and late actor Andy Whitfield playing the show's tititular character. As a means to build up the number of gifted gladiators that would point their swords at the Roman Empire in the Servile Wars, Blood and Sand was followed a year later by a prequel series, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. Sadly, the announcement came of the passing of series lead Whitfield, and he was replaced by Liam McIntyre. With McIntyre as the title character, the series had two more seasons, with Spartacus: Vengeance (2012) and Spartacus: War of the Damned (2013).

What is the Premise for 'House of Ashur'?

Despite the Romans ultimately emerging victorious at the Battle of Mount Vesuvius which effectively ended Spartacus' slave revolt in a decisive manner, there was a moment to savour for fans of the Spartacus saga in War of the Damned. This was the death of Ashur, one of the show's villains for many seasons. With similarities to Littfinger in Game of Thrones, Ashur is nimble with his loyalty, quick to change sides and scheme, all in a bid to advance his own interests. An Assyrian and a former gladiator, Ashur helped the owner of his ludus, Batiatus (John Hannah) with his nefarious business, while lying, scheming and rising within Batiatus’ household as a bookkeeper and henchman.

House of Ashur is billed as a “history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit,” according to the show’s logline. While it brings back the villanious Ashur, a character audiences love to hate, it offers in equal measure, the opportunity to savour his demise - a second time.

