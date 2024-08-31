The Big Picture Due to a lack of creative control, Stanley Kubrick was dissatisfied with his film Spartacus.

Crucial elements of Spartacus were censored to appease the Catholic Church, including action sequences and political elements.

His experiences with Spartacus led Kubrick to seek more autonomy in his future projects like The Shining.

There aren’t many filmmakers in history quite as influential as Stanley Kubrick, whose work continues to inspire new storytellers generations after his passing. Kubrick was one of the rare artists capable of working in multiple genres and finding success within them all. Whether it was a social satire like A Clockwork Orange, a science fiction epic like 2001: A Space Odyssey, a war drama like Paths of Glory, or a neo-noir heist thriller like The Killing, Kubrick was able to invert archetypes in a manner that felt fresh and exciting. Although it was largely considered one of his best films, Kubrick was so dissatisfied with Spartacus that he disowned it entirely.

Although Hollywood has made only a few historical epics in the last few decades, the genre was at the peak of its popularity when Spartacus was going into production. Following the record-breaking success of Ben-Hur at the Academy Awards, the industry was more desperate than ever to churn out another sword-and-sandals adventure film, especially one with a star like Kirk Douglas attached to play the titular character. Spartacus received tremendous praise and even made it onto the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 greatest films of all time. However, Kubrick disowned Spartacus because he felt it did not represent his pure artistic vision.

Stanley Kubrick Didn’t Have Final Cut on ‘Spartacus'

Kubrick is now regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers, but at the time Douglas’ production company, Bryna Productions, began working on Spartacus, he was a relatively unproven talent. In fact, the studio had originally intended for Anthony Mann to direct the film based on a screenplay by Dalton Trumbo, a writer who was blacklisted from the industry for his ties to the Communist Party. Douglas was clear that hiring Trumbo for the film was a political decision, as the film even inspired President John F. Kennedy to speak out against blacklisting. As a result, Trumbo had more power over the direction of Spartacus than Kubrick, resulting in an uncomfortable shooting schedule where the two frequently clashed. It was the first and last time Kubrick agreed to work on a film without direct creative control.

Kubrick was frequently at odds with the film’s crew and went out of his way to criticize cinematographer Russell Metty for what he felt did not live up to his perfectionist vision. Ironically enough, Metty would win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography, one of four trophies Spartacus took home on Oscars night. Nonetheless, Kubrick chose to have stricter control over the crew members he worked with as he worked on the more surrealist films later on in his career.

‘Spartacus’ Was Hit with Censorship

Kubrick was also infuriated about the censorship that Spartacus had to deal with, as Universal cut several key action sequences and some of the contextual information regarding the political intrigue at the heart of the Roman Empire. Kubrick, Douglas, and Trumbo may have disagreed on virtually every other aspect of the film, but they were united in their disappointment about having it taken away from them. A few particularly graphic moments of violence and gore were also removed to appease the Catholic Church's Legion of Decency, who enacted protests decrying the initial cut.

It is hard to consider Spartacus to be a true Kubrick film, as there has not been a director’s cut that ever restored in his original vision. A 1990 re-release of the film incorporated some of the deleted scenes that had but removed a few significant segments involving the villain Crassus (Charles Laughton) that disrupted the narrative flow. While its legacy may be checkered, Spartacus was likely the film that inspired Kubrick to make a greater investment in artistic autonomy moving forward. It’s unclear if masterpieces like The Shining or Eyes Wide Shut would have been possible had Kubrick been forced to compromise his vision.

