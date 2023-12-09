The Big Picture Spartacus faced numerous production troubles, including conflicts over creative control and issues with censorship, which ultimately shaped the final film.

Dalton Trumbo's involvement as the screenwriter significantly influenced the political themes of the film, mirroring the turbulent Hollywood climate during the red scare.

The original vision for Spartacus may have included more battle sequences, bloodier action scenes, and a more developed power struggle between characters, but compromises had to be made due to external constraints.

Spartacus, the historical epic produced by Kirk Douglas' Bryna Productions, can be considered an anomaly in the iconic filmography of the famed filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. For one, he didn't have total creative control over the picture, given that he was a replacement for its original director, Anthony Mann. This eventually led to him virtually disowning the finished product, despite Spartacus' cinematic brilliance. Would it have been better under the complete command of Stanley, the infamous perfectionist? It could have been, but its battles with other factors, most of which were issues with censorship, made the final picture what it was for better or for worse.

The Production Troubles of 'Spartacus'

Spartacus was initially conceived by Kirk Douglas out of spite. Douglas famously wanted to play the lead in William Wyler's Ben-Hur, but the director elected to go with Charlton Heston, offering Kirk the secondary role of Messala. Refusing to play second fiddle to Heston, which he eventually admitted was childish of him, Douglas went to his production company and purchased the rights to Howard Fast's novel. Douglas tasked Dalton Trumbo to adapt the novel which posed certain problems down the line. Already with the replacement of Mann with Kubrick, a concern over authority arose.

Duncan Cooper in Who Killed the Legend of Spartacus? Production, Censorship, and Reconstruction of Stanley Kubrick's Epic Film notes that Trumbo, Douglas, producer Edward Lewis and Kubrick engaged in several acrimonious debates over each of their visions for the film. Mann's original vision opted for a mythical feel. Douglas wanted to emphasize the romantic narrative more. Kubrick, wanted it to be done in his vision, infused with battle sequences to embody the essence of the slave uprising. Trumbo, wanted to give credence to the political machinations of the picture, particularly regarding the slaves' "nearly successful revolutionary challenge to Rome", as Cooper further espouses.

Dalton Trumbo's Involvement Significantly Changed 'Spartacus'

Trumbo's involvement, and his political visions, eventually became hurdles that the film needed to overcome. Trumbo was one of the members of "The Hollywood Ten", members of the film industry who outright refused to participate nor answer questions before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) during the height of the second red scare. From a political standpoint, he wasn't alone in the endeavor. Robert Burgoyne in The Hollywood Historical Film mentions that Howard Fast wrote the novel while in prison for the same refusal to participate with the HUAC. Fast's lived experiences are evident in the themes of the novel, which parallel the HUAC proceedings, and the turmoil it was causing the film industry. Having Trumbo adapt the already controversial novel into an equally controversial moving picture only breathed fire into the situation.

This necessitated the involvement of Universal, a key figure of which was Ed Muhl, the studio head. Muhl had a different vision of what the film was supposed to be, adding to an already volatile mix of conflicting visions. Trumbo had inserted into the script several mirrors to the American political situation of the time, obviously spurred on by his own personal experiences. Muhl, however, insisted that while it was fascinating to see ideas about the struggle between liberal and conservative factions, a moving picture needed to have audience appeal. Duncan Cooper mentions that while Trumbo and Douglas both wanted to build around the idea of a larger-than life Spartacus, Muhl didn't want to increase tensions further. Trumbo pushed for several battle sequences, or at least montages, to show the slaves being able to beat the Romans. Alas, the final screenplay left these visions out for a more conservative approach to the struggle of its titular character.

While these disputes were indeed significant, compromises were made to accommodate the distinct ideas of each proprietor during principal photography. It isn't to say that there weren't disputes during filming. Kubrick feuded with cinematographer Russell Metty because of Stanley's unusually precise and painstakingly detailed instructions for the camera, as John Baxter notes in Stanley Kubrick: A Biography. These disagreements were only the beginning. There was mayhem during the editing of Spartacus.

'Spartacus' and Its Issues with Censorship

Owing to rising tensions regarding the political situation, Universal made painful cuts to the film before it was released, to the chagrin of Kubrick, Trumbo, and Douglas. Duncan Cooper indicates several scenes were removed from the film, including a significant amount of dialogue, numerous battle scenes such as "the battle of Luceria", and a lengthier "battle of Metapontum". Protests from the Catholic Church's Legion of Decency also had a hand in Universal's removal of significant sequences of gore and blood, Marcellus (Charles McGraw) being drowned in a pot of soup, blood spurting unto Crassus' (Laurence Olivier) face upon his killing of Draba (Woody Strode), and a subtly bisexual scene of Crassus seducing Antoninus (Tony Curtis).

These scenes would eventually be reincorporated in the restored version released in 1990, hoping that it would make a better version of the film. While it did attempt to give a more rounded viewing experience of the picture, there was still a noticeable issue concerning its narrative flow. especially regarding Crassus main adversary, Gracchus (Charles Laughton). Upon seeing the final cut of the film, as Cooper further discusses, Laughton was reportedly incensed and threatened to sue Kirk Douglas over the minimization of his character. Nothing came out of this lawsuit, as well as the search for the missing battle sequences that were shot in principal photography.

What 'Spartacus' Would Have Looked Like

With several big figures in the film industry locked in a power struggle over the film's creative control, it would be difficult to ascertain what the original vision would have been. However, connecting all the collective filmmakers' compromised ideas, there is a grand and idealistic thought of what Spartacus could have presented. One of the main criticisms against the film is its lack of cohesiveness, partnered with a lack of impact regarding the conflicts. This idealized version of Spartacus would have included numerous battle sequences, bloodier and grittier action scenes, a more rounded (and possibly even physical) power struggle between Gracchus and Crassus, and an ending that would have even been more poetic. Of course, it is worth noting that the production was hampered by the situations of their day, both logistically and politically, so Kubrick, Douglas, Trumbo, and Muhr's hands were tied. This was the best outcome that they could have come up with, given the cards they were dealt.

Despite this, Spartacus is still a monumental cinematic achievement. Kirk Douglas insisted on having Dalton Trumbo's name be included in the screenplay credits, signaling the beginning of the end of the power of the Hollywood blacklist. Having President John F. Kennedy slip by protests and attend a screening of the picture was also a telling sign of the times. More than just Kubrick's disowning of the film, Spartacus should be known for what it truly was: as a testament of a time that has passed, and a portrait of filmmaker's signature still seeping through the reels despite the lack of creative control.

