A Spawn movie has been in development for years, but things are finally moving forward when it comes to the making of the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie currently titled King Spawn is looking for a director to helm the story. The script for the film has been completed, which means that Blumhouse can finally start looking for the filmmaker who will be tasked with the responsibility of bringing the comic book vigilante to life on the screen. Two years after the studio hired Matt Mixon, Malcolm Spellman and Scott Silver to pen the script, King Spawn is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Created by Todd McFarlane, Spawn has been present on the pages of Image Comics for decades. A previous film adaptation that featured Michael Jai White as the titular character premiered decades ago. But ever since the landscape of superhero cinema changed with the arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spawn hasn't had a chance to shine. Given how the new project has been in development for quite some time, Jamie Foxx was reportedly attached to King Spawn a while ago. But considering how the studio is actively looking for a filmmaker to take on the movie, plans could change depending on their vision.

When it comes to the action seen in Image Comics, Spawn works as a vigilante with a mysterious backstory. After dying and being sent to hell, Al Simmons makes a deal with Malebolgia in order to get his life back. But that doesn't turn out as expected, with the character now forced to wander the Earth as an enigmatic force of dark magic. Whoever is chosen to direct the project produced by Jason Blum will have a big responsibility on their shoulders. King Spawn will introduce the characters to an entirely new generation of fans.

What's Next for Blumhouse?

It will take some time for King Spawn to be completed, taking into account how the studio has begun looking for a director. In the meantime, Blumhouse is working on a wide variety of stories to keep fans entertained while they wait for Spawn's arrival. Sequels to The Black Phone, M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy's are all currently scheduled to premiere in cinemas next year. When looking at Blumhouse's record of quality and box office success, it's clear that the development of King Spawn is in good hands.

A release date hasn't been set for King Spawn. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.