Brian Tucker has been hired to help write the screenplay for the newest upcoming Spawn movie. The movie is based on the popular indie comic of the same name and has been in the works since 2017. The comic itself has been around since 1992, officially earning the title of longest running indie comic in the publishing world today.

Tucker's claim to fame is the fact that he wrote Broken City, a 2013 film starring Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe. It's a dark, gritty drama about an ex-cop seeking both redemption and revenge against the corrupt mayor who wronged him. The movie received lukewarm ratings from general audiences and was largely disliked by critical reviews. Although it had a production budget of $35 million, it only grossed $19 million at the domestic box office.

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane penned the original screenplay - and he did such a good job that he had both Jeremy Renner and Jamie Foxx interested in starring rules. But that was in 2017. In the four years that have passed, those actors have since committed to other projects and may not be available for filming by the time Tucker and McFarlane come up with the next draft. Spawn is being produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.

The plot of Spawn centers around Albert Francis Simmons, a government assassin who is murdered by his director after his increasingly guilty conscience raises red flags among his superiors. His crimes on Earth get him sent him to hell, and he makes a deal with a demon to get sent back to Earth so he can see his wife again. Unfortunately, he arrives back on Earth five years after his death, and much has changed in that time. With all of his loved ones having moved on, the comic chronicles his struggle to find a new purpose in life. The book is published by Image Comics.

