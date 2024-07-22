The Big Picture King Spawn, the long-awaited superhero film, will be a hard-R horror movie, promising intense arcs and a thrilling story.

It’s been a long time coming! Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot has gotten a title at last, and a fitting one at that. On Monday, July 22, the comic book creator shared the delightful update on his official Instagram page, using a photo of a script cover, possibly suggesting that the film's script may finally be done. Besides the title, the image also showed the names of the screenwriters included in the project. This comes about two months after McFarlane revealed a script was in the works for the new movie, but the writers were unsatisfied with their work at the time.

The long-awaited superhero film, originally announced in 2015, will be titled King Spawn and will see Jamie Foxx in the lead role; however, no other cast members have been revealed yet. Seven years following the movie’s announcement, Oscar-nominated Scott Silver was hired as screenwriter alongside Malcolm Spellman and Matthew Mixon, while McFarlane was set to direct but withdrew in March 2023. Meanwhile, last year, Jason Blum of Blumhouse voiced his plans to get King Spawn in theaters next year, which could be possible if production begins very soon.

In 1997, Warner Bros. released a Spawn movie based on the original comic book character of the same name, and it was pretty successful, earning $88 million at the box office, about double its budget. The film starred Michael Jai White as Albert Francis “Al” Simmons, a.k.a. Spawn, along with John Leguizamo, Martin Sheen, Theresa Randle, D. B. Sweeney, Miko Hughes and Nicol Williamson. Almost two decades after its release, McFarlane began talking about another movie in very specific terms, saying that he had an Oscar-winning actor interested, who later turned out to be Foxx.

'King Spawn' Will Be A Hard-R Horror Film

Compared to the previous Spawn movie that plays in the superhero genre, plans are already in motion for King Spawn ​​​​​​to be a hard-R horror film, promising even more intense arcs. Furthermore, the upcoming film will see the title character pressured to take the throne of Hell after one of the most dangerous beings in history escapes from the underworld. Keep in mind that this project is one of many spinoff titles launched after McFarlane's momentous 300th issue of Spawn in 2019.

No release date has been set yet for King Spawn, but the original film is available to watch on Tubi. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

Spawn Release Date September 1, 1997 Director Mark A.Z. Dippé Cast John Leguizamo , Michael Jai White , Martin Sheen , Theresa Randle , Nicol Williamson , D.B. Sweeney Runtime 96 Writers Todd McFarlane

