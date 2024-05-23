The Big Picture The screenwriters are not satisfied with the Spawn script and are giving it major rewrites.

McFarlane and Scott Silver are aiming to team up with a studio ahead of Joker 2 this fall.

Jason Blum previously hinted at a 2025 release for the Spawn reboot, but that may not be a guarantee.

Although it's been years since the film adaptation of Todd McFarlane's acclaimed comic book series Spawn was given the green light for a reboot, the comic book maestro finally has some confident updates regarding the project. In a recent interview with ComicBook, McFarlane revealed that while a script remains in the works, he and the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Scott Silver hope to have an official studio partner prior to the release of the highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux.

"There's a script, but the writers are, they're not quite sort of satisfied with their own work, which is what all of us creative people are," McFarlane disclosed.

"We put it on paper, and then we criticize ourselves. So they're going through sort of an extensive sort of rework and rewrite of it. I was just on the phone a couple of days ago with Scott Silver, the guy who's sort of manning the lead of it right now. He's also the writer of Joker and Joker 2. We're all planning and hoping and moving towards having this done so that we can take it out so that we can find our studio finally pre-Joker 2 launch, which comes in October."

The Spawn reboot was originally announced in 2015 but promising updates regarding production were not revealed until October 2022. By then, Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixon were hired as screenwriters, while Jamie Foxx was set to play the lead role in the film. McFarlane, the president of Image Comics and creator of Spawn, was also geared up to direct, but in March 2023, he withdrew from the role.

'Spawn' Reboot's 2025 Release Window Looks Unlikely

Image via HBO

The first film adaptation of Spawn, released in 1997, is based on the original comic book series by McFarlane which was first published in 1992. And given the number of fans the movie amassed, it's likely that the reboot will receive as much positive attention if not more — if they stick the landing. Meanwhile, in June 2023, Jason Blum, the CEO of Blumhouse Productions, hinted at a release date for the reboot, which he was not certain about given the WGA strike at the time.

"I would say you have a lot to hope for because it's in very, very active development," Blum said, but also noted:

"What needs to happen is that my fellow friends, the writers and the studios, need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie— my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."

The Spawn reboot has no precise release date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further information. The original film is available to watch on Tubi.

Spawn Release Date September 1, 1997 Director Mark A.Z. Dippé Cast John Leguizamo , Michael Jai White , Martin Sheen , Theresa Randle , Nicol Williamson , D.B. Sweeney Runtime 96 Main Genre Superhero Writers Todd McFarlane

