The Spawn reboot has its writers: Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixon. The trio will write a script for the long-gestating Blumhouse project, which will star Jamie Foxx.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Blumhouse has brought the trio of writers aboard to write the latest draft of the script for Todd McFarlane's hellish hero. It is the latest step on what has been a long and torturous road for the reboot, which Blumhouse picked up back in 2017. While the Hollywood Reporter indicates that Foxx is still set to star as Spawn, there is no word on whether Jeremy Renner, who was cast as supporting character Max "Twitch" Williams in 2018, remains with the film. The project still has no director attached; McFarlane had speculated about directing himself, but stated "If we’ve got an A-list actor, A-list producers, A-list writers, then do you want to shoot for A-list directors, A-list cinematographers? The answer is, ‘of course.’"

Silver has been Oscar-nominated twice, for his screenplays for The Fighter and Joker; he also penned 8 Mile and The Finest Hours. He is currently writing the script for Joker: Folie à Deux with director Todd Phillips. Spellman created The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series for Disney Plus, and is writing the script for the upcoming sequel Captain America: New World Order. He also produced the series Empire, Truth Be Told, and Bel-Air, and is developing Billionaire Class, a new series for Fox. Mixon is the relative newcomer of the trio, and helmed the 2017 rock documentary Yesterday Was Everything.

Artist/writer McFarlane became one of the most popular comic book creators in the world in the late '80s and early '90s, thanks to his innovative work on The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man, but left Marvel with a bevy of other creators to found Image Comics in 1992, where he created Spawn. Spawn follows Al Simmons, a special forces operative who dies after being betrayed by his comrades. Making a deal with the demon Malebolgia, he returns to life five years later to find that life has gone on without him, and that he is now the undead, super-powered Spawn, forced to contend with the evils of humanity as well as the forces of Heaven and Hell. The character spawned a movie in 1997, featuring Michael Jai White as the titular hellspawn, and an HBO animated series starring Keith David.

