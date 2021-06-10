Attention, Spawn fans! While we wait for the new movie adaptation of Todd McFarlane's long-running comic book series to finally, actually see the light of day, it seems the franchise is becoming a TV show, kind of. McFarlane is partnering with wiip, the studio behind Mare of Easttown, for a TV adaptation of the popular Spawn spin-off, Sam & Twitch.

McFarlane will executive produce alongside Sean Canino for McFarlane Films and wiip's Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, who executive produced Mare of Easttown for HBO. Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, who created the TV show Conder, will adapt the project and serve as executive producers.

Spawn recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest-running creator-owned comic at over 300 issues. The comic follows a CIA agent killed by his own boss, then sent to hell until he made a bargain to become an undead "hellspawn." Now, the titular Spawn has become a sort of protestor of New York City, as he tries to retain his humanity.

Sam & Twitch is a spin-off series that focuses on Spawn's two most popular human characters, the detectives Sam Burke and “Twitch” Williams. Speaking of the spin-off series and its upcoming TV adaptation, Spawn creator McFarlane said this in a statement.

"My two detective characters Sam Burke and “Twitch” Williams appeared in the very first issue of SPAWN #1 back in 1992. Since then, they've become fan favorites and have branched out into their own comic series throughout the years. Their stories, blending traditional crime noir and the supernatural, is a combination that I've always thought would make for an entertaining television drama. The addition of wiip and the creative writing skills of Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg make for a very compelling team that we all hope leads to the entertaining show we know this can be. If you like cool, moody, creepy, odd crime stories, this will be your cup of tea!"

It is unknown where Sam & Twitch will air or who will be involved beyond the aforementioned people, but we will be sure to keep you informed as new details emerge.

