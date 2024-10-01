We’ve long known that James McAvoy can play a psychopath in such a terrific way that it actually worries us about his mental health. But no role in the actor’s repertoire so far has pushed him to such terrifying lengths as his latest appearance in James Watkins’s Speak No Evil. Having now had a successful cinema run over the last few weeks, the movie is celebrating its arrival on digital, giving those who would rather watch at home the chance to do so. Today, in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek that coincides with the movie’s at-home drop, audiences will hear from McAvoy and other members of the cast as they speak about the haunting farmhouse where Paddy (McAvoy) and his family call home.

Some of the most chilling scenes in Speak No Evil take place on the farm property, so it’s the perfect place to take viewers for a behind-the-scenes tour. Breaking down the scouting process behind finding the farmhouse, Watkins describes the land as “another character” in the storyline. While the team knew they wanted to film on location, they also understood that doing so would be hard, but when they came across the sprawling estate, they knew they had hit the jackpot. Standing vacant for four decades, the home was ripe for being transformed into a place of terror and misery for the Dalton family in Speak No Evil.

The remake of a 2022 movie of the same name, Speak No Evil, follows an American couple, Ben (Scoot McNairy) and Louise Dalton (Mackenzie Davis), as well as their daughter, Agnes (Alix West Lefler), who have been invited by a British couple, (McAvoy, Aisling Franciosi) to vacation at their farmhouse. Not the kind of folks to turn down a once-in-a-lifetime invitation, the Daltons take their new-found friends up on the offer. But, once they get there, the Daltons soon realize that they’ve made a horrible mistake, as their hosts seem to be hiding a sinister secret.

‘Speak No Evil’s Box Office Haul

Even though it’s now available for at-home consumption, Speak No Evil is still bringing in audiences to cinemas and the proof is in its box office numbers. From the jump, the title brought in $11.5 million domestically during its opening weekend, claiming the coveted second spot. Since then, the movie has passed milestone after milestone, zooming past its budget and breaking the $3.5 billion dollar mark for McAvoy’s lifetime career at the box office.

You can check out our exclusive Speak No Evil featurette above. Speak No Evil is now available to watch at home!

