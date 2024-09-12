The boundaries of politeness are pushed to the brink of terror in Universal and Blumhouse's newest psychological horror film, Speak No Evil. Directed by James Watkins, Speak No Evil is a remake of an acclaimed Danish film of the same name, released only two years ago in 2022. The original film made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022, with an eventual theatrical release and a subsequent streaming debut as a Shudder exclusive.

The original Speak No Evil, directed by Christian Tafdrup, followed two parents and their daughter as they accepted an invitation to stay at another (seemingly friendly) family's rural home. The trip begins generally relaxing and harmless before a set of psychological trials are beset upon the family, and they begin to suspect something is wrong with their hosts. Praised for its bleak atmosphere and chilling realism, the film was a critical hit and has since gained a cult following. Continue reading to find out when and where you can watch the James McAvoy-led remake upon its release.

Is 'Speak No Evil' Streaming?

Image Via Universal

Speak No Evil will be released exclusively in theaters, so you will unfortunately have to wait a little while if you wish to watch the film from the comfort of your own home. As for when you will be able to stream the movie, neither Universal nor Blumhouse have confirmed a streaming date for the horror remake as of writing.

However, it can be reasonably inferred that when it inevitably hits streaming, Speak No Evil will likely end up on Peacock, as NBC Universal's streaming service has the Pay-1 Window to all of Universal's movies after their exclusive theatrical and PVOD windows conclude. Recent movies from the studio currently on the service include The Fall Guy, Monkey Man, and Abigail.

Four months after the movie debuts on Peacock, Speak No Evil will shift over to Amazon's Prime Video service for the next ten months. Currently, Prime Video serves as a home for several of Blumhouse's past horror titles, which includes 2023's Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation, as well as the 2023 horror reboot, The Exorcist: Believer. After 10 months, Speak No Evil will return to Peacock for an additional 10 months.

Is 'Speak No Evil' in Theaters?

Image via Universal Pictures

Speak No Evil releases exclusively in movie theaters on September 13, 2024. Blumhouse's release strategy is cleverly taking advantage of Friday the 13th, a day synonymous with horror, giving audiences more incentive to flock out to the cinema for the James McAvoy-starring horror film. However, this isn't Blumhouse's first horror flick to debut on Friday the 13th, as 2017's Happy Death Day and 2018's Truth or Dare also premiered in theaters on the horror-centric day to solid box office receipts.

However, while there aren't a plethora of new releases at the multiplex this weekend, it's all but guaranteed that Tim Burton's sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will retain its top spot in its second weekend of release. The only fresh title challenging Speak No Evil for second place in this weekend's box office battle is that of Dave Bautista's action film The Killer's Game from Lionsgate, the studio's third release in just over a month, after the recent critical and financial failures of Borderlands and The Crow. Speak No Evil's additional competition comes in the form of repeat business from Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, the Dennis Quaid-starring biopic Reagan, 20th Century Studio's Alien: Romulus, and the Blake Lively-led book-to-film adaptation of It Ends with Us.

Find Showtimes for 'Speak No Evil'?

Image via Universal Pictures

For those clamoring to claim their seats for Speak No Evil, use these helpful links below to acquire your tickets:

Watch the Trailer for 'Speak No Evil'

Speak No Evil's official trailer begins very similarly to the 2022 Danish original, with the film's two main families introducing themselves before one of them accepts the other's invite to their secluded home for the weekend. As things quickly begin to hit the fan, James McAvoy's scenery-chewing performance becomes the focal point, showcasing both the subtle nuances and unhinged chaos of the performance marvelously. The trailer does an effective job of establishing the set-up while also showing how this remake differs tonally from the original.

The official synopsis for Speak No Evil (2024) reads as follows:

"When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare."

Other Psychological Horror Movies to Watch

Speak No Evil (2022)

Speak No Evil Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 22, 2022 Director Christian Tafdrup Cast Morten Burian , Sidsel Siem Koch , Fedja van Huet , Karina Smulders , Liva Forsberg , Marius Damslev Runtime 97 Main Genre Horror

Perhaps this is cheating a little bit, but the original Speak No Evil is a very strong psychological horror film in its own right, albeit not one for the faint of heart. The 2022 Danish film is an uncomfortable watch from beginning to end, only becoming more and more twisted as it reaches its bone-chilling finale. If the remake is half as unsettling as its predecessor, audiences are in for a memorable experience.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

10 Cloverfield Lane Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US A young woman is held in an underground bunker by a man who insists that a hostile event has left the surface of the Earth uninhabitable. Release Date March 10, 2016 Director Dan Trachtenberg Cast John Goodman , Mary Elizabeth Winstead , John Gallagher Jr. , Douglas M. Griffin , Suzanne Cryer , Bradley Cooper Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Josh Campbell , Matthew Stuecken , Damien Chazelle Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline Monsters come in many forms. Website http://www.10cloverfieldlane.com/ Expand

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in 10 Cloverfield Lane, a sequel to the 2008 found-footage hit, Cloverfield. While it was well-received upon its release, this 2016 psychological thriller has become something of an underrated gem in the years since, often being ignored when it comes to discussions of the best horror/thrillers of the 2010's. The unnerving but engrossing dynamic between Winstead, John Goodman, and John Gallagher Jr. as they struggle to co-exist within an underground bunker, sheltered from an apocalypse that possibly awaits them above ground is what makes the film. However, that's not to undercut the palpable, claustrophobic atmosphere that director Dan Trachtenberg crafts here, making this one of the more rewatchable thrillers of recent years.

The Gift (2015)

From Blumhouse's own library, Joel Edgerton's The Gift is easily one of the best psychological horrors of the last 10 years, and a remarkably impressive directorial debut for Edgerton. Starring Edgerton alongside Ozark's Jason Bateman and BAFTA Award-winner Rebecca Hall, The Gift follows a married couple who have recently moved into their new home when Bateman's Simon runs into an old classmate named Gordo (Edgerton). After initially parting ways, Simon and his wife Robyn (Hall) are suddenly greeted with various gifts and generous offerings from Gordo, who they can't seem to get rid of. From there, the thrills and chills build up over an unpredictable narrative that ends on a haunting note. The Gift is a taunt, unnerving, and unconventional ride that likely won't forget any time soon.