Having already passed the $150 million mark at the 2024 Box Office, horror royalty Blumhouse Productions can safely call this year a success, even if their latest outing House of Spoils looks like a less-than-impressive final showing for 2024. However, despite their financial triumph, the critical reaction to many of this year's projects has fallen flat, with Night Swim in particular missing the mark with critics. Despite this, the film drew a global total of $54 million and exceeded expectations at a time of the year when horror usually struggles to succeed.

For quite some time, Night Swim was the production company's biggest financial hit of the year. However, after several weeks in theaters and despite now being available on VOD, James Watkins' Speak No Evil has finally surpassed Night Swim at the global Box Office by $4 million, officially becoming Blumhouse's biggest worldwide hit in 2024. Speak No Evil still hangs on in the daily rankings, with the horror reimagining coming fourth on Wednesday, October 2, even outperforming the more recently released Megalopolis.

'Speak No Evil's Success is Founded on Superior Quality

Blumhouse Productions are never too shy to release a smorgasbord of options for horror fans each year, with some suggesting the company favors quantity over quality. It's assuring then to learn that the year's biggest Blumhouse hit worldwide is also one of their better outings, especially when compared to Night Swim. Collider's Emma Kiely reviewed both, offering Speak No Evil a 5/10 compared to Night Swim's 3/10. Sure, both numbers aren't close to being considered impressive, but the difference is stark enough to be glad that the higher of the two is now the production company's biggest success in 2024.

When reviewing Speak No Evil, Kiely was certainly less-than-impressed, saying, "All in all, it's not that much of a surprise that a Danish-Dutch original story that is free of the confines of the Hollywood system is exponentially better than a hastily made Blumhouse production. If you want to give the 2024 film as fair a shot as possible, go in without seeing the original." and then adding, "Blumhouse's attempt watches like a sterile and hollow rehashing of the outline of a story that's already been done perfectly." However, when compared to her review of Night Swim, this reads as glowing. Steadfast in her critique, Kiely said:

"Night Swim is a missed opportunity of epic proportions, and it’s yet another in a streak of Blumhouse projects failing to bring anything new to the horror genre. Formulaic, lacking in scares, but accessible to as wide an audience as possible with a PG-13 rating; this is the horror house’s new MO, and unfortunately, it’s working moneywise. Five Nights at Freddy’s is a stark reminder that audiences and box office don’t always agree. This will probably be the same for Night Swim, a film that could have gone to new depths and explored a universal irrational fear with nuance but instead decided to stay in the safety of the kiddie pool."

Speak No Evil is now Blumhouse Productions' biggest success at the 2024 global Box Office. You can purchase the film on Prime Video right now.

Purchase on Prime