James McAvoy’s Speak No Evil is coming home to terrorize you after killing it at the box office. The remake of the Danish Film of the same name by director Christian Tafdrup, haunted the audience to churn out decent revenue as well as touched some important box office milestones. Blumhouse the studio that’s behind the remake has set the home release for this October for fans to enjoy the feature during the spooky month, Bloody Disgusting reports.

The home release will come with some never-before-seen extras featuring the filmmakers and cast. The bonus features include a conversation with the cast, titled ‘Nuclear Families,’ which sheds light on methods the cast used to embody their roles and further provide insight into the subtle intricacies surrounding the film’s two families. Another feature titled, ‘A Horrifying Crescendo’ sees director James Watkins and cast discuss navigating social spaces, dwelling in discomfort, and “the grounded horror elements of the film.

What to Expect From ‘Speak No Evil’

The movie follows Ben and Louise, who accept an unusual invitation to bring their daughter for a weekend at an idyllic country estate of a British couple. Soon they discover their hosts are hiding sinister motives. Things take a turn when Ben and Louise fear that their family may be pawns in a disturbing plot. The movie's director, Watkins, previously explained to Collider how his version differs from the original film,

I think Christian [Tafdrup]'s film is fantastic, but we've relocated it, it's in a new world, it's new characters. There are American characters, there are English characters, and we dig into slightly different things. It digs into all the social anxieties and worries, but it kind of goes further, and it's a different experience. Christian's film is a brilliant, brutal nihilist film, but this is much more of a roller-coaster ride. I think we've lent more into the humor, more into the thrills, but I think it's true to a lot of the themes. And then, in the third act, I think it takes it up another notch, and that's very deliberate. Hopefully, it's a really intelligent, fun, roller-coaster ride.

The feature has been praised by fans and critics alike, garnering an 83 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie casts McAvoy as Paddy, Aisling Franciosi as Ciara, Dan Hough as Ant, Mackenzie Davis as Louise Dalton, Scoot McNairy as Ben Dalton, and Alix West Lefler as Agnes Dalton among others. Speak No Evil is arriving home on October 1. You can learn more about the feature with our guide here.