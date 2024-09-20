Despite only being in theaters for the best part of a week, Speak No Evil has already found fair financial success, including a current worldwide total of almost $25 million. That total is split between an international haul of almost $10 million and a domestic total just shy of $15 million, with the latter the same figure as the movie's reported budget. This means that, in under a week, the film has already achieved its reported budget just in the US, although the English language remake will still have some way to go before it recuperates its entire financial input.

Speak No Evil opened in the US with a first-day haul of almost $5 million, followed by several days ranging from just under $1 million to $3.9 million. The most recent daily figures show the James McAvoy-led movie take $894,590 from 3,375 theaters on a Wednesday, which is a fairly impressive total at a low point in the year as theatergoers rest following a blockbuster summer and regenerate their hunger for cinema in time for Halloween.

'Speak No Evil' Doesn't Quite Live Up to its Danish-Dutch Predecessor

Image via Universal

Speak No Evil has plenty going for it, with its stellar cast and immersive premise leading to a final product that oozes endless tension. In the first half of the movie, every moment feels pivotal, with the smallest of glances seeming like the most crucial of moments. The second half certainly has its moments of intelligent horror, highlighted by a particularly sadistic McAvoy performance, but many critics have cited its failure to quite match the success of the Danish-Dutch original. Still, that original is a fair masterpiece, so the bar was extremely high. In Emma Kiely's review for Collider, she said:

"All in all, it's not that much of a surprise that a Danish-Dutch original story that is free of the confines of the Hollywood system is exponentially better than a hastily made Blumhouse production. If you want to give the 2024 film as fair a shot as possible, go in without seeing the original. However, if you only want to devote your time to seeing one version of this story, it should be the original Speak No Evil. It's truly one of the darkest, meanest, and most devastating horror films out there, similar to Michael Haneke's Funny Games, with no rhyme nor reason given to ordinary, nice people being subjected to unthinkable acts of violence. Blumhouse's attempt watches like a sterile and hollow rehashing of the outline of a story that's already been done perfectly."

Speak No Evil has already matched its reported budget at the domestic Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

Get Tickets