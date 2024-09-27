It’s no secret that the year 2024 has been horrendous for the horror genre, with a string of studio films under-performing at the box office. There have been a handful of success stories, of course, but because the bar for that “success” is so low, Universal’s Speak No Evil is about to enter an elite list as it enters its third week of release. The horror remake — it’s based on the positively reviewed 2022 Danish film of the same name — has generated around $23 million domestically so far, and will shortly overtake Abigail ($25 million) to become one of the top five horror movies of the year.

Speak No Evil has already out-performed the likes of The First Omen ($20 million), The Watchers ($19 million), Tarot ($18 million), Immaculate ($15.6 million), MaXXXine ($15 million), and Late Night with the Devil ($10 million). Ahead of it on the horror list are Abigail ($25 million), Imaginary ($28 million), Night Swim ($32 million), Longlegs ($74 million), and A Quiet Place: Day One ($139 million). A couple of horror-adjacent films — M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap and Alien: Romulus — have both grossed more than Speak No Evil.

Only two scary movies this year can be counted as bona fide hits — Longlegs and A Quiet Place: Day One. But for the most part, audiences have shown an unusual aversion towards the otherwise dependable genre. Things seemed fine in the last few years, with films such as Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scream VI, M3GAN, The Nun II, and Smile doing very well at the box office. But Speak No Evil's relatively lean reported budget of $15 million probably puts it in the clear; it's nearing the $50 million milestone globally.

Can 'Smile 2' and 'Heretic' Pump Some Energy Into Horror Later this Year?

Directed by horror veteran James Watkins — he previously helmed Eden Lake and The Woman in Black — Speak No Evil stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi and Scoot McNairy as two couples who meet on vacation, hit it off, and decide to meet up again some time later. The only trouble is that one couple has a sinister agenda for the reunion, and the unsuspecting protagonists have no idea what’s in store for them.

The movie debuted to positive reviews, and currently sits at a solid 83% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is virtually identical to the 84% score of the original film. However, the remake’s audience response (85%) is far superior to that of the original (56%). You can watch Speak No Evil in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.