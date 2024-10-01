Things may be slowing down for James McAvoy's latest horror film after earning just over $4 million in its most recent weekend of release, but it's so dreadfully close to moving up the ladder and crossing another major box office milestone. Speak No Evil, the horror remake which McAvoy stars in alongside Scoot McNairy, has grossed just over $28 million domestically, and is less than $300,000 away from passing Reagan, the Presidential biopic starring Dennis Quaid. Speak No Evil is already miles past Reagan with its worldwide total — the former currently sits at more than $57 million while the latter is at only $28 million — but if Speak No Evil can cobble together a few more solid days in the United States, it will officially have earned more in the United States than a movie about a major American figure.

If Speak No Evil earns a few hundred thousand domestically and passed Reagan, it will have less than $1 million to go to catch Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which earned only $29 million domestically and $7 million in foreign markets despite boasting a production budget of $100 million. The film performed so poorly that the sequel was pulled from the release schedule, but recently made its premiere earlier this month at the Venice International Film Festival. It may be unlikely, but, if Speak No Evil also pushes past Costner's contemporary western epic and somehow manages to earn another $3 million, it will be right in the same space as Night Swim, the supernatural horror film starring Wyatt Russell.

Which Recent Movies Have Passed ‘Speak No Evil’ at the Domestic Box Office?

Despite just premiering this past weekend and having less than one week under its belt in theaters, The Wild Robot had no trouble zooming past Speak No Evil at the domestic box office, earning roughly $35 million during its opening weekend. Another animated flick, Transformers One, has also produced solid numbers at the domestic box office, currently sitting at a $39 million U.S. total and, although safely past Speak No Evil, is in danger of being passed by The Wild Robot.

Speak No Evil has earned more than $28 million domestically and $29 million in foreign markets for a worldwide total of $57 million. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

