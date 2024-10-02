It’s no secret that 2024 has been terrible for the horror genre, which is why a movie that still hasn’t cracked the $30 million mark is already among the top five horror hits of the year. Speak No Evil, the English-language remake of the acclaimed Danish film of the same name has now grossed $28.5 million domestically after a little over two full weeks of release. While this isn’t exactly a figure worth celebrating — horror movies have routinely delivered huge returns on investment — it’s enough for the movie to have passed a handful of significant releases.

Speak No Evil has now overtaken the $28.4 million running haul of the presidential biopic Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid in the titular role. In a few days, it’ll overtake another movie aimed at middle-American audiences, the epic Western Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1. An expensive passion project for director-star Kevin Costner, Horizon under-performed in its domestic box office run, tapping out with just $29 million against a reported production budget of $50 million. A portion of this budget was self-funded by Costner, who also has two other follow-ups in the works. While Chapter 2 was set for an August release, it was delayed in the wake of Chapter 1’s underperformance. Costner has also begun production on Chapter 3 and has plans for a fourth installment as well.

Speak No Evil recently passed the $25 million and $28 million lifetime domestic hauls of Abigail and Imaginary, respectively. In doing so, it became one of the top five horror hits at the domestic box office this year, behind only Night Swim ($32 million), Longlegs ($74 million), and A Quiet Place: Day One ($139 million). Two other horror-adjacent films — M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap and Alien: Romulus — have both grossed more than Speak No Evil.

Globally, 'Speak No Evil' Has Grossed Nearly $60 Million

Produced on a reported budget of $15 million, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews and currently sits at a “fresh” 83% critics score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Remarkably (for a horror movie), it holds an impressive 85% audience score on the platform, in addition to the B+ CinemaScore that it earned from opening day crowds. Its popularity among audiences is the primary reason behind its strong week-on-week holds at the box office; horror movies usually tend to be rather front-loaded.

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi and Scoot McNairy as two couples who clash during a vacation, Speak No Evil is available to watch at home and in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

