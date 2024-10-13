Speak No Evil has continued its strong performance at the domestic box office this weekend, bringing in another $1.5 million from 1,602 locations across the country. That's enough to take the film's worldwide gross to over $70 million, with the domestic tally now reaching $35.2 million. James McAvoy's intense horror experience has also proven to be a hit with the critics as much as with audiences.

Co-starring Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, and Aisling Franciosi, the movie follows an American couple going through marital strife, traveling with their young daughter. On vacation, they meet a seemingly free-spirited English couple and their disabled son, and spend the weekend at their remote farmhouse, only to discover they’ve been lured into the home of serial killers. Sounds like the TripAdvisor rating might not be the best.

Is 'Speak No Evil' Worth Seeing?

The film has had a great welcome from critics who reviewed it, carrying an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, just behind the original’s 84%. Audiences, however, seem to enjoy the English-language version more, with an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, compared to the 2022 version's 56%. Although the big budget version has a very high score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, sadly, Collider's Emma Kiely certainly wasn't one of the reviewers won over by it; her review explained that McAvoy's talents weren't used properly in the film. She wrote:

"He’s meant to be a psychopath hiding behind a facade of pleasantries and camaraderie, but it ends up making Paddy sound like every bro you’ve been stuck talking to at a wedding; his infernal pontificating about social media and humans' overreliance on technology makes him more into an annoying pick-me guy rather than a terrifying horror villain. Aisling Franciosi’s performance is the most similar to her original counterpart, balancing an act of insidious enabling and aloof disassociation. However, if you only want to devote your time to seeing one version of this story, it should be the original Speak No Evil . It's truly one of the darkest, meanest, and most devastating horror films out there, similar to Michael Haneke's Funny Games , with no rhyme nor reason given to ordinary, nice people being subjected to unthinkable acts of violence. Blumhouse's attempt watches like a sterile and hollow rehashing of the outline of a story that's already been done perfectly."

Speak No Evil (2024) Speak No Evil follows an American family who accepts an invitation to spend the weekend at a British family's country estate. What starts as a delightful holiday quickly turns into a psychological nightmare as tensions and sinister intentions come to light. Release Date September 13, 2024 Director James Watkins Cast James McAvoy , Mackenzie Davis , Scoot McNairy , Alix West Lefler , Aisling Franciosi Runtime 110 Minutes Writers James Watkins

