This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Universal's psychological thriller Speak No Evil made an impressive debut this weekend, securing the #2 spot at the box office with a solid $11.5 million domestically. The James McAvoy-starring movie cleverly leveraged this year’s first Friday the 13th launch date, drawing in audiences eager for a spooky thriller. Reviews have been mostly positive, and audiences are responding well, as reflected in the movie’s B+ CinemaScore. What's particularly notable is the film's identical Rotten Tomatoes score of 85% from both critics and viewers—an unusual occurrence that indicates strong, consistent appeal.

On the international stage, the film grossed an estimated $9.3 million, adding to its solid performance. The film performed especially well in key markets such as the UK ($1.8 million), Mexico ($0.8 million), and Spain ($0.8 million). This success brought the film's global total to an estimated $20.8 million, marking a strong start for a psychological thriller. With its eerie premise and solid reviews, Speak No Evil seems to have captured the interest of both domestic and international audiences.

What is 'Speak No Evil' About?

A remake of the 2022 Danish movie of the same name, it follows an American family who receive an invitation to stay at a remote farmhouse by a British couple for the weekend, but they soon learn that the family who invited them are actually serial killers.

Collider's Emma Kiely wasn't convinced by the film's merits at all in her review of it, and felt McAvoy's talents were wasted.

He’s meant to be a psychopath hiding behind a facade of pleasantries and camaraderie, but it ends up making Paddy sound like every bro you’ve been stuck talking to at a wedding; his infernal pontificating about social media and humans' overreliance on technology makes him more into an annoying pick-me guy rather than a terrifying horror villain. Aisling Franciosi’s performance is the most similar to her original counterpart, balancing an act of insidious enabling and aloof disassociation. However, if you only want to devote your time to seeing one version of this story, it should be the original Speak No Evil. It's truly one of the darkest, meanest, and most devastating horror films out there, similar to Michael Haneke's Funny Games, with no rhyme nor reason given to ordinary, nice people being subjected to unthinkable acts of violence. Blumhouse's attempt watches like a sterile and hollow rehashing of the outline of a story that's already been done perfectly

Speak No Evil is playing in theaters now.

Speak No Evil (2024) Speak No Evil follows an American family who accepts an invitation to spend the weekend at a British family's country estate. What starts as a delightful holiday quickly turns into a psychological nightmare as tensions and sinister intentions come to light. Release Date September 13, 2024 Director James Watkins Cast James McAvoy , Mackenzie Davis , Scoot McNairy , Alix West Lefler , Aisling Franciosi Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers James Watkins Expand

Get Tickets