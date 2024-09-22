James McAvoy-led horror/thriller Speak No Evil continued to expand its release this weekend, hitting four more markets, including France and Germany. These new openings brought in a decent $1.7 million, performing similarly to The Black Phone and Night Swim, and doing better than Knock at the Cabin and Longlegs when previews aren’t counted.

Thanks to these new releases, the film's total from 77 international markets added up to $7.3 million over the weekend, pushing its overall international earnings to $20.9 million for a global tally of $42.39 million. It's performing in line with horror releases like Trap and Hereditary, and beating out The Menu and Night Swim in the same markets, excluding China. Reviews have been mostly positive, and audiences are certainly enjoying what they see of the movie, as reflected in the movie’s B+ CinemaScore. What's particularly notable is the film's almost-identical Rotten Tomatoes score of 83% Certified Fresh from critics and 85% from viewers — an unusual occurrence that indicates it's hitting its mark.

Is 'Speak No Evil' Worth My Time?

The film is a remake of the 2022 Danish movie of the same name, following an American family who accept an invitation from a British couple to spend the weekend at a remote farmhouse. However, they soon realize their hosts are, in fact, serial killers. That's one way to get a negative Airbnb review. Emma Kiely of this parish wasn't convinced by the film's strengths and felt that McAvoy’s considerable talents were squandered. She wrote:

"He’s meant to be a psychopath hiding behind a facade of pleasantries and camaraderie, but it ends up making Paddy sound like every bro you’ve been stuck talking to at a wedding; his infernal pontificating about social media and humans' overreliance on technology makes him more into an annoying pick-me guy rather than a terrifying horror villain. Aisling Franciosi’s performance is the most similar to her original counterpart, balancing an act of insidious enabling and aloof disassociation. However, if you only want to devote your time to seeing one version of this story, it should be the original Speak No Evil . It's truly one of the darkest, meanest, and most devastating horror films out there, similar to Michael Haneke's Funny Games , with no rhyme nor reason given to ordinary, nice people being subjected to unthinkable acts of violence. Blumhouse's attempt watches like a sterile and hollow rehashing of the outline of a story that's already been done perfectly."

Speak No Evil is playing in theaters now. Grab your tickets below.

Speak No Evil (2024) Speak No Evil follows an American family who accepts an invitation to spend the weekend at a British family's country estate. What starts as a delightful holiday quickly turns into a psychological nightmare as tensions and sinister intentions come to light. Release Date September 13, 2024 Director James Watkins Cast James McAvoy , Mackenzie Davis , Scoot McNairy , Alix West Lefler , Aisling Franciosi Runtime 110 Minutes Writers James Watkins

Get tickets