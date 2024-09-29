Positive word-of-mouth appears to be kicking in for Universal’s Speak No Evil. The studio has earned significant flak this year for seemingly jumping the gun and debuting films like The Fall Guy and Twisters on digital streaming platforms in under 20 days of release, and Speak No Evil is following suit with a similarly narrow theatrical window. The movie is set to debut on PVOD platforms in a couple of days, but by the looks of it, it still has significant gas left in the tank. Now in its third week of release, the film is poised to quadruple its reported production budget by hitting a handsome global box office milestone.

Speak No Evil out-performed director Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project Megalopolis this weekend, retaining a spot in the top five list domestically by grossing over $4 million. The movie also added more than $5 million from overseas markets, pushing its international total to nearly $30 million. Combined with the $28 million that it has made domestically, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $57 million. Speak No Evil was produced on a reported budget of $15 million, and is all but guaranteed to pass the $60 million mark worldwide despite its impending digital debut.

This puts it roughly $20 million shy of director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, which made around $80 million worldwide. Directed by James Watkins, Speak No Evil is a remake of the acclaimed 2022 Danish film of the same name, and stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, and Scoot McNairy in the lead roles. The movie follows a couple and their young daughter on a harrowing vacation in the country home of a seemingly free-spirited husband-wife duo, whose sinister motives are slowly revealed.

'Speak No Evil' Received Unusually High Praise for a Horror Movie

Like the original, the Speak No Evil remake opened to excellent reviews and sits at a “fresh” 83% critic score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the original holds an 84% rating. That being said, in an unusual deviation from the norm, especially for a horror film, the remake holds a rather impressive 85% audience score on RT. It debuted to an equally solid B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and the appreciation appears to be paying off.

Horror movies tend to be front-loaded, and it is very rare for them to continue playing over weeks. This weekend, Speak No Evil dropped by a mere 28%, and is now among the top five horror hits of the year, having overtaken Abigail’s lifetime haul. The horror genre has been struggling in recent months, with only two bona fide hits — Longlegs ($74 million domestically), and A Quiet Place: Day One ($140 million). You can watch Speak No Evil at home beginning October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

