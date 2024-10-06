Speak No Evil continued its strong performance across 77 in-release markets this weekend, holding steady with just a -42% drop. The film added another $3.1 million internationally, and $2.8 million domestically, bringing its total box office earnings to $67.4 million through Sunday. The movie has now surpassed the international box office takes of movies like The Visit and Sinister at the same point, and is roughly similar to Trap and Longlegs while tracking above Hereditary, The Menu, and Night Swim.

James McAvoy's latest scary project has proven to be a critical success as much as with audiences. Co-starring Scott McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, and Aisling Franciosi, the movie follows an American family who accepts an invitation from a British couple to spend the weekend at a remote farmhouse, only to discover they’ve been lured into the home of serial killers. And you thought your last Airbnb experience was bad?

Is 'Speak No Evil' Worth Seeing?

The film has been well-received by critics, boasting an 83% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, just behind the original’s 84%. Audiences, however, have embraced McAvoy's version even more, with an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, compared to the 2022 version's 56%. Although the English language film has a very high score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, sadly, Collider's Emma Kiely was not one of the voices giving it praise in her review of it and felt McAvoy's talents were wasted in the film. She wrote:

"He’s meant to be a psychopath hiding behind a facade of pleasantries and camaraderie, but it ends up making Paddy sound like every bro you’ve been stuck talking to at a wedding; his infernal pontificating about social media and humans' overreliance on technology makes him more into an annoying pick-me guy rather than a terrifying horror villain. Aisling Franciosi’s performance is the most similar to her original counterpart, balancing an act of insidious enabling and aloof disassociation. However, if you only want to devote your time to seeing one version of this story, it should be the original Speak No Evil . It's truly one of the darkest, meanest, and most devastating horror films out there, similar to Michael Haneke's Funny Games , with no rhyme nor reason given to ordinary, nice people being subjected to unthinkable acts of violence. Blumhouse's attempt watches like a sterile and hollow rehashing of the outline of a story that's already been done perfectly."

Speak No Evil (2024) Speak No Evil follows an American family who accepts an invitation to spend the weekend at a British family's country estate. What starts as a delightful holiday quickly turns into a psychological nightmare as tensions and sinister intentions come to light. Release Date September 13, 2024 Director James Watkins Cast James McAvoy , Mackenzie Davis , Scoot McNairy , Alix West Lefler , Aisling Franciosi Runtime 110 Minutes Writers James Watkins

