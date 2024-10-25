If the 2024 box office has taught us anything, it's that low-budget horror movies have incredible potential for major returns at the box office even with a performance that doesn't reach nine figures. Speak No Evil is a perfect example of this; as the film prepares to exit theaters after six full weekends, it has earned $75 million at the worldwide box office on a $15 million budget. This means it has earned more than 5x its reported budget, making it yet another profitable endeavor for Universal this year. As it currently stands, Speak No Evil is just outside the top 30 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, settling in at the #32 spot behind Terrifier 3 and Trap, the former of which continues to earn more each day.

Speak No Evil (2024) is a remake of the 2022 film of the same name. It's certainly a bit unusual for a movie to be remade only two years after release, but it has proved to be a smart and incredibly profitable decision. Christian and Mads Tafdrup wrote the script for the original Speak No Evil, which Christian directed. Both of the Tafdrup brothers received a writing credit for the 2024 remake of Speak No Evil, but James Watkins penned the screenplay for the film and also directed. The remake also brought on James McAvoy to play the lead role of Paddy, with Aisling Franciosi starring as his wife in the film, Ciara. Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy were also brought in to play Louise and Ben Dalton, respectively, with Alix West Lefler playing their daughter, Agnes Dalton.

What Else Has James McAvoy Been in Recently?

You may know McAvoy from his role as a young Charles Xavier in the Fox X-Men films, but he also recently starred as Pontus Pilate in The Book of Clarence, the biblical drama which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch and LaKeith Stanfield. McAvoy also played an old Bill Denbrough in It Chapter 2, the horror sequel from the mind of Stephen King, and he will also reunite with his Speak No Evil co-star Aisling Franciosi for Turn Up the Sun!, the upcoming thriller from Jamie Adams which also stars Lucas Bravo and Leila Farzad.

Speak No Evil is still playing in select theaters, but won't be for much longer. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film if there are any and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

