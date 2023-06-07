We go to horror movies to be scared, but sometimes a movie like Speak No Evil comes along that almost does its job too well. This 2022 Danish horror film is like a dare. Few films are this committed to unsettling, terrorizing, and devastating their audience as much as this, but Speak won't feel that way at first. For most of its runtime, this film acts almost as a thriller. Director Christian Talfdrup spends a large chunk of his project's 98-minute runtime winding up the tension, rippling waves of discomfort all over the viewer, and making his victims yell at the screen, all until the dam breaks. Then, Speak No Evil becomes a horror movie that even the genre's most loyal fans will squirm away from. This is not a cathartic horror film. This movie will destroy you.

Speak No Evil snuck through the 2022 movie calendar like a grave robber, snatching up the love of horror fans everywhere. Meanwhile, general audiences managed to miss it. The film only made $631,429 on a $3.1 million budget, but that's okay because the horror streaming juggernaut Shudder picked it up and released it as an exclusive title — a surefire sign of a quality new film in the genre. Ever since then, Talfrdup's picture has been praised and revered by devotees everywhere. Speak No Evil may have flown under general audiences' radars, but those that were subject to its sights were absolutely brutalized.

What Is 'Speak No Evil' About?

Image via Sundance

Speak No Evil follows the story of Bjørn (Morten Burian), Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch), and their daughter Agnes (Liva Forsberg), a Danish family who are invited to visit the remote home of a Dutch couple after briefly befriending them while on vacation. During their stay, things begin to grow more uncomfortable with their new friends Patrick (Fedja van Huêt), Karin (Karina Smulders), and their quiet son Abel (Marius Damslev), as more lies are told and secrets are revealed. Just when you think Bjørn and Louise have either figured it out or are saving themselves and their daughter, things only get worse.

'Speak No Evil' Is All About Building Tension

Image via Sundance

Most horror filmmakers attempt to traumatize their audience through the simple means of shock. Be it gore or excessive body counts, violence is what general audiences most often think of when they think of a film being "too scary" or "too intense." Here, Christian Talfdrup proves otherwise. Speak No Evil opens with Bjørn, Louise, and Agnes on vacation, where they meet Patrick, Karin, and Abel, and aside from Abel's reserved nature, everything seems normal. The two couples get along wonderfully, soaking up the final days of their shared vacation together. In fact, they get along so well that Patrick and Karin invite their new friends to come to stay at their home for a long weekend soon, an offer that they initially hesitate to accept but eventually do.

Going into a horror movie, you know that not everything that seems promising will manage to stay that way, but Talfdrup does everything in his power to achieve this. The opening vacation scenes are beautifully shot, the two families are having a blast together, and when their long weekend together begins, almost everything seems to be off to a promising start. This is where Talfdrup proves that genuine terror is built up over time, with one uncomfortable feeling after one questionable choice stacked up on each other. As the Danish couple arrives at their Dutch friends' home, Patrick offers Louise, a known vegetarian, a piece of meat. She politely declines, but he insists. An uncomfortable Bjørn is somewhat visibly upset with Patrick's persistence, but eventually, Louise accepts his offer and eats it. It's an uncomfortable moment but is nowhere near unbearable.

In reality, this is one of Talfdrup's first building blocks placed in the film. The majority of Speak No Evil is made of these moments. Patrick repeatedly yells at Abel and never eases up on him, even when his son is moved to tears, but Bjørn and Louise rarely try to intervene. Karin gets too comfortable and oversteps her boundaries when talking with Agnes, blowing off Louise every time she tries to butt in. As they're walking out the door to go to a restaurant, Patrick and Karin tell Bjørn and Louise that the kids are not coming and that they hired a babysitter to watch them, which the latter couple briefly questions, but ultimately don't end up stopping. What initially is uncomfortable-yet-seemingly-momentary eventually becomes all-encompassing, but Bjørn and Louise do bafflingly little to stop any of it. Talfdrup occasionally takes these moments to prod at the degree to which people will tolerate each other's choices and negative behaviors, all to try and keep some semblance of peace. It drives you nuts, but only because you've seen it happen in your own life.

Bjørn is the Most Frustrating Character of All Time

Image Via Nordisk Film

Bjørn easily stands out as the film's most flawed character. Not flawed conceptually, but rather intentionally flawed by Talfdrup in his character's choices that regularly dig him and his family deeper into the pit that they're in. Bjørn makes these decisions to not intervene with the intent to avoid conflict with Patrick and Karin. The two families are only meant to spend a long weekend together, so he'll be happy as long as he can get through it all without addressing any actual conflict. As the movie goes on, he becomes the absolute most frustrating character of all time. There comes a point when the audience knows that Bjørn absolutely knows better moving forward in any decision-making, yet he continues to take the worst possible route. He might as well make it his goal to ruin his own life. Morten Burian's performance as Bjørn is spot on, playing this immensely depressing and spineless father in the most pitiful yet unforgiving way.

'Speak No Evil' Has a Variety of Psychological Terrors

Aside from building up tension through the characters' poor decision-making, Speak manages to pull off a few other psychological scares. The movie falls back on a few implications of previous acts of violence on certain characters. You're always given just enough of a glimpse of something gruesome to make your stomach turn, but without going so far that you want to vomit. Like many other great horror movies, there are a couple of instances where characters are being spied upon. Sometimes they know it (one instance in particular that is especially baffling), and sometimes they're totally unaware. Given the number of times that this sort of thing happens, you never really know when someone might be lurking in the shadows and staring in on Bjørn and Louise. This is a paranoia-inducing movie if there ever was one.

'Speak No Evil's Ending Will Wreck You

Image via Sundance

This all leads to a finale that, without spoiling anything, is just about the most upsetting thing put to film so far this decade. There's an argument to be made that it's even more depraved than the 2018's The House that Jack Built, a similarly brutal film. Every bit of discomfort that has swelled up to this point erupts. While Talfdrup understands that genuine terror is built up over time, he also knows the inverse of that statement. Simply put, sometimes, the most horrifying thing that you can see is the last thing you should see. Sounds obvious enough, right? Well, that's why this is a horror movie — a horror movie that's almost too effective. Christian Talfdrup set out to make a horror film, drummed up the most upsetting scene possible, and more than achieved his goal. Is the ending of Speak No Evil okay to have on film? Well, that's for you to decide. Is it effective, though? Yeah, about as effective as an atomic bomb to the face.

Speak No Evil is the most effective horror movie that's been released in years. Few movies are this tense, paranoid, and gutsy. If you're looking to get absolutely throttled by a movie, but don't want to spend the entire runtime being beaten over the head, then this is the one for you. Be careful though, this movie is so good at what it does that even you (yes, even horror's greatest devotees) might be turned off from wanting to fire up a scary movie again for a long time. There's being good at your job, but then there's being too good at your job, and that's what Speak No Evil is.