Watkins aims to tone down the violence in the remake, focusing more on psychological horror than explicit gore.

The 2022 remake, starring McAvoy, offers intense scares and sequences not suitable for younger audiences, arriving in theaters on September 12.

An upcoming psychological horror film slated to hit theaters in a couple of months just got an exciting new look. A new report from Total Film revealed a still from Speak No Evil showing James McAvoy's character Paddy, and the report also features interviews with the movie's star and director James Watkins. The remake of the 2022 film of the same name was written by Christian and Mads Tafdrup, with director Watkins also given writing credit for the screenplay. When asked about how the new film stacks up to the original, McAvoy assured fans it pays homage while also bringing its own unique ideas to the table:

"Christian [Tafdrup, director of the original] was really pushing the idea of how far people would comply, like an allegory almost. Our film is 100% a remake and it honors the original, but it also does something a little different."

It's not every day that you see a remake of a movie two years after the original, but McAvoy promises that the short time between films doesn't mean the newer installment will rely too much on the original. In addition to McAvoy, Speak No Evil also stars Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, and Alix West Lefler. McNairy most recently appeared opposite Game of Thrones star Kit Harington in Blood for Dust, and Davis is best known for her role as Grace in Terminator: Dark Fate.

The ‘Speak No Evil’ Remake Is Less Violent Than the Original

The original Speak No Evil is incredibly violent, and unafraid to show it in some of the film's most tense moments. Particularly at the end, there are several sequences of intense violence, even against children. The remake by Watkins aims to tone this down, focusing more on the psychological element and less on the slasher element, which Watkins elaborated on further when speaking to Total Film:

"Our film is a lot less explicit. It's a psychological horror thriller with a horrific concept embedded in it. It's easy to get scares or shocks out of horrific actions. Since I've become a parent I guess I am more mindful of not just having clockwork horror."

You won't find us complaining about a film diving more into the elements of psychological horror and less into harming children. While the 2024 remake is still rated R, meaning movie fans can expect to see intense scares and sequences not meant for younger eyes, the original film was not rated, meaning nothing was off the table. 2022's Speak No Evil was written by the Tafdrup brothers and directed by Christain Tafrdrup, who now have the chance to tell a different version of their story with an A-list star like McAvoy in the lead role.

Speak No Evil arrives in theaters on September 12. Check out the new image from the film above and watch the original Speak No Evil on Prime Video.

Speak No Evil Director Christian Tafdrup Cast Morten Burian , Sidsel Siem Koch , Fedja van Huet , Karina Smulders , Liva Forsberg , Marius Damslev Runtime 97

