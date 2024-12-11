It’s not often that a movie gets remade only two years after the original, but earlier this year James McAvoy starred in Speak No Evil, a remake of the 2022 film of the same name. After grossing $36 million domestically and $38 million in foreign markets for a worldwide total of $75 million, Speak No Evil joined other Universal movies like Twisters and Despicable Me 4 on Peacock. Speak No Evil has effectively silenced its streaming competitors and risen to the #3 spot on Peacock, only short of The Grinch (2018) and Sing (2016). Speak No Evil also stars Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, and Aisling Franciosi, and the film currently sits at an 83% score from critics and an 84% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Speak No Evil was written and directed by James Watkins, with Christian and Mads Tafdrup receiving writing credit for their work on the original film, which Christian directed. Before his work on Speak No Evil, Watkins teamed up with Idris Elba for The Take, originally titled Bastille Day, the R-rated action thriller that also stars Richard Madden. Watkins made his directorial debut 16 years ago on Eden Lake, the 2008 R-rated horror thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Kelly Reilly that’s streaming for free on Freevee and Pluto TV. He followed that up with The Woman in Black four years later, a supernatural horror film starring Harry Potter veterans Daniel Radcliffe and Ciarán Hinds. Watkins has also been tapped to direct Gold, an upcoming drama film, but little is known about the project at this time.

What Else Is Popular on Peacock?

Behind Speak No Evil in the Peacock top 10 is Despicable Me 4, which premiered on the platform after becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has also been a mainstay in the Peacock top 10 after it left Netflix earlier this year, currently sitting in the #5 spot. Glen Powell’s Twisters has also found streaming success after being a major box office hit, with Lee Isaac Chung’s sequel landing in the #6 spot ahead of the animated flicks Home and Madagascar 2: Escape to Africa. Jason Statham and Alan Ritchson’s Fast X is also #9 on Peacock.

Speak No Evil stars James McAvoy and was written and directed by James Watkins. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Speak No Evil on Peacock.

Speak No Evil Speak No Evil follows an American family who accepts an invitation to spend the weekend at a British family's country estate. What starts as a delightful holiday quickly turns into a psychological nightmare as tensions and sinister intentions come to light. Director James Watkins Cast James McAvoy , Mackenzie Davis , Scoot McNairy , Alix West Lefler , Aisling Franciosi Runtime 110 Minutes Writers James Watkins Distributor(s) Universal Pictures

