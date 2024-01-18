The Big Picture Speak No Evil, a remake of a Danish horror film, has been delayed and will now premiere on September 13, 2024.

The film stars James McAvoy and will be directed by James Watkins, known for The Woman in Black.

The new release date will see the film competing against other movies like Transformers One and Beetlejuice 2, with no other horror competition until Saw XI on September 27.

Speak No Evil, Universal and Blumhouse's remake of the harrowing Danish horror film of the same name, has been bumped from its original release date. Formerly scheduled to hit theaters on August 9, the film will now premiere on Friday, September 13, 2024. Variety reports that the film, which will star James McAvoy, has been shuffled from its original release window. It comes as no great surprise, given how the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of last year reshaped the film calendar and left this year bereft of a number of tentpole films.

Speak No Evil's original release date would have pitted it against Eli Roth's long-awaited adaptation of the video game Borderlands and the boxing drama Flint Strong, as well as the remnants of the summer blockbuster season, including Deadpool 3 and Twisters; additionally, the next week will see the release of the second half of Kevin Costner's Western epic Horizon and Alien: Romulus, the latest installment of the venerable sci-fi/horror franchise. Its new release date will see it open against the animated prequel Transformers One, with Tim Burton's decades-belated Beetlejuice 2 lingering from the week before. Furthermore, Speak No Evil will have no other horror competition on the horizon until September 27's Saw XI.

What is 'Speak No Evil'?

Close

Speak No Evil is a remake of a 2022 horror film of the same name, which was directed and co-written by Christian Tafdrup. It centers around married couple Bjørn and Louise, and their daughter Agnes, who meet and befriend a Dutch family while on vacation. Accepting an invitation to their home in the Netherlands, they become increasingly unnerved by their hosts' behavior, especially their treatment of their son, who was born without a tongue. Soon, some horrifying truths come to light, but it may be too late to escape. The American remake will be helmed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black), who will also write the script, and will star McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate), Scoot McNairy (True Detective), Aisling Franciosi (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), and Alix West Lefler (Riverdale). It will serve as a reunion for Davis and McNairy, who both starred on AMC's Halt and Catch Fire.

Jason Blum will produce Speak No Evil for Blumhouse. Paul Ritchie, Christian Tafdrup, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira will executive produce. Speak No Evil will be released on September 13, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for the original Dutch version of Speak No Evil below.