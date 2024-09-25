James McAvoy's latest foray into horror has been successful with audiences and critics, but some may not realize the film is actually a remake of another acclaimed film. Speak No Evil, which also stars Scott McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, and Aisling Franciosi, follows an American family who receives an invitation to stay at a remote farmhouse by a British couple for the weekend, but they soon learn that the family who invited them are actually serial killers. What a terrible way to use Airbnb. However, in really encouraging news, the film has been a hit with critics, despite being a remake.

As of writing, 83% of critics have given it a positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the original just narrowly pipping it with 84%. Crucially, though, the film has been much better received by audiences. The 2022 version has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter — their recent replacement for the Audience Score metric — with McAvoy's version landing at an incredibly high 85%, which suggests that word of mouth on the movie will be exceptionally strong.

Is 'Speak No Evil' Worth Seeing?

Although the English language film has an exceptionally high critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, sadly, Collider's Emma Kiely wasn't one of the voices hailing it in her review of it and felt McAvoy's talents were incorrectly used in the film. She wrote:

"He’s meant to be a psychopath hiding behind a facade of pleasantries and camaraderie, but it ends up making Paddy sound like every bro you’ve been stuck talking to at a wedding; his infernal pontificating about social media and humans' overreliance on technology makes him more into an annoying pick-me guy rather than a terrifying horror villain. Aisling Franciosi’s performance is the most similar to her original counterpart, balancing an act of insidious enabling and aloof disassociation. However, if you only want to devote your time to seeing one version of this story, it should be the original Speak No Evil . It's truly one of the darkest, meanest, and most devastating horror films out there, similar to Michael Haneke's Funny Games , with no rhyme nor reason given to ordinary, nice people being subjected to unthinkable acts of violence. Blumhouse's attempt watches like a sterile and hollow rehashing of the outline of a story that's already been done perfectly."

