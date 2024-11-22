Speak No Evil kept audiences on the edge of their seats when it premiered in theaters earlier this year. But it's time for viewers to experience the horror of the story written and directed by James Watkins from the comfort of their homes. According to Deadline, the movie will be available on the streaming platform starting on December 6. This means that Speak No Evil will be heading to Peacock around three months after the start of its theatrical run, with the studio giving the thriller the chance to thrive at the global box office.

Speak No Evil follows Ben (Scoot McNairy) and Louise Dalton (Mackenzie Davis). The couple is going through a rough patch in their relationship when they are invited to visit people they met during a trip to Italy. But the Daltons never expected their hosts to keep horrible secrets in their house. Speak No Evil suddenly becomes the Daltons' quest to survive against Paddy (James McAvoy) and his violent plan to kill them. James Watkins worked on the development of the movie after being involved in titles such as Black Mirror and Bastille Day. The filmmaker carefully constructed the story of a family attempting to fight back against unfavorable odds.

James McAvoy signed on to star in Speak No Evil after being seen in projects such as His Dark Materials and The Boof of Clarence. His role in the movie written and directed by James Watkins was closer to what audiences saw from the performer in Split. The X-Men franchise allowed audiences around the world to see a different side of James McAvoy on the screen, but the actor always returns to the challenging roles that require him to push his abilities as an artist to the limit.

How Did 'Speak No Evil' Perform at the Box Office?

Speak No Evil earned $76 million at the global box office. The movie didn't reach the heights that could be expected from other productions featuring James McAvoy. But taking into account the modest budget that was necessary to produce the movie directed by James Watkins, Speak No Evil can be considered a financial success. A lengthy theatrical run was also beneficial for the film's ticket sales, but now it's time for audiences to experience this story at home. James McAvoy will be seen next in Turn Up the Sun! and Control.

Speak No Evil will premiere on Peacock on December 6. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.