Two families are in for a vacation trip of nightmares in a new trailer for Speak No Evil. The Sundance critical darling is the third feature film from director Christian Tafdrup (Parents) and follows a Danish and Dutch family whose meeting in Tuscany prompts a trip to the Dutch residence for a weekend getaway out in the country. As they spend time together, misunderstandings between the two very different families as the Dutch hospitality grows to such a seemingly sinister level.

The trailer initially captures the joy of making new vacation friends before slowly tearing that away as the Danish and Dutch families meet at the latter's home. Seeing their way of living, immediately the differences between the two are obvious. The Dutch family's free-spirited nature grates on the Danish family's conservative values. Their hospitality starts off as simply pushy with the father Patrick (Fedja van Huêt) insisting that Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch) try some of his wild boar, even though she's vegetarian. Over the course of their visit, the Danes become unnerved by the shouting they hear throughout the house at night and the way Patrick yells at his kids.

Upon trying to leave without saying goodbye, things really start to go wrong for the Danes. Forced to return, they face the wrath of the Dutch family whose kindness really starts to come off as sinister. The footage blurs the lines, leaving it somewhat ambiguous whether the Dutch family is truly sinister in nature, or if the Danes are simply overreacting to a few off-putting incidents and cultural norms different from their own. Still, the tension ratchets up so much that the final line from Patrick - "No one's forcing you to stay. But I really hope you do because today is gonna be a great day" — reads more like an ominous warning than a kind sentiment.

Speak No Evil also stars Morten Burian, Karina Smulders, Liva Forsberg, and Marius Damslev. Tafdrup wrote the film with the help of his brother Mads Tafdrup who also co-wrote his previous feature A Horrible Woman. Alongside his dive into filmmaking, Tafdrup is also a successful actor with starring roles in Susan Bier's Academy Award-nominated film After the Wedding and the BAFTA-winning television series Borgen to his name among others. Alongside his three features, he's also directed three shorts including the Robert award (the Dutch equivalent to an Academy Award) winner Awakening. In total, his features have garnered four Roberts as well as three Bodils (Danish Critics Award).

Following its Sundance appearance, Speak No Evil earned solid praise from critics, garnering an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Therese Lacson gave the film a C in her review, praising the tension and discomfort in the build-up for the film while criticizing the ending.

Speak No Evil premieres in theaters for a limited run on September 9 before making its way to Shudder on September 15. Check out the trailer below.