The Big Picture Exciting new trailer released for psychological horror film Speak No Evil, hitting theaters September 13, 2024.

Stars James McAvoy, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, and more in a remake of the 2022 version.

Quick turnaround for a less violent version with no harm to children from original creators Christian and Mads Tafdup.

One of the most intriguing horror projects coming later this year just got an exciting new look. On his official X account, Jason Blum released a new trailer for Speak No Evil, the psychological horror film that is slated to hit theaters on September 13, 2024. The film stars James McAvoy and Scoot McNairy and comes from director James Watkins, who previously directed one episode of the Netflix original series Black Mirror and multiple episodes of both McMafia and The Ipcress File. Watkins also has credit for the screenplay of Speak No Evil, with original film creators Christian and Mads Tafdup teaming up once more to pen the script. One half of the duo, Christian, directed the original Speak No Evil (2022) and is now passing off directorial work to someone else while still maintaining creative control as a writer.

In addition to McAvoy and McNairy, the Speak No Evil reboot also stars Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Kris Hitchen, Dan Hough, and Motaz Malheez. The film is a remake of the 2022 version of the same name, which is a remarkably quick turnaround to produce another version of the same film. The writers recently spoke about this, citing their desire to produce a less violent version which also doesn't feature any harm to children. Filmmakers surely go through plenty of drafts and ideas for movies, so it's nice to see the Tafdup brothers have a chance to make another version of their film, so quickly after the original received so much praise.

Where Else Have You Seen the Cast of ‘Speak No Evil’?

McAvoy has been in many notable projects over the years, but perhaps none bigger than his role as Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. He plays the younger version of Patrick Stewart's character in several movies, including alongside his older counterpart in X-Men: Days of Future Past. McNairy has also ventured into the comic book genre, playing Wallace Keefe in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. He even starred in Argo with Ben Affleck, and also voiced King Lizard in several episodes of the hit animated superhero series, Invincible.

Speak No Evil arrives in theaters on September 13, 2024. Check out the new trailer for the film above and watch the original Speak No Evil on Prime Video.

