The Big Picture Blumhouse unveils trailer for tense thriller Speak No Evil at CinemaCon, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis.

The remake follows a married couple's trip turned sinister when new friends reveal dark truths. Directed by James Watkins.

McAvoy returns to horror after hits like Split and It: Chapter 2, teaming up with Davis to bring chills in Speak No Evil.

Blumhouse is taking viewers on a nightmarish vacation with the first trailer for the English remake of the 2022 Danish horror film Speak No Evil. Unveiled during Universal's panel at CinemaCon, the footage introduces James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis into an initially mundane setting — a family trip with new friends — before twisting it into a psychological terror where kindness becomes questionable and nobody is as they initially seem.

The original Speak No Evil from director Christian Tafdrup emerged from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival with rave reviews for its uncomfortable and incriminating story. Like the original, the remake follows a married couple and their daughter Agnes who meet a similar family of a different background during a trip abroad and hit it off. Weeks later, the couple receives an invitation to stay for a weekend at the other family's idyllic country home, where their initially sincere sweetness quickly becomes more sinister. As they enter into their new friends' lives, the couple is left uneasy by their behavior and begins considering leaving before their stay is meant to end. Before they can depart, however, their little trip spirals into pure hell as dark truths are unveiled, and they realize too late the danger they're in.

Stepping into the shoes of Tafdrup and his brother, Mads Tafdrup, for the remake is writer-director James Watkins. Best known for helming another horror thriller in Eden Lake starring a pre-Yellowstone Kelly Reilly and Michael Fassbender, he also took charge of the fan-favorite Black Mirror episode "Shut Up and Dance." He has a strong core group to work with in Speak No Evil, with McAvoy and Davis joined by Scoot McNairy alongside Alix West Lefler, Motaz Malhees, Aisling Franciosi, and Kris Hitchen.

'Speak No Evil' Marks McAvoy's Return to Horror

McAvoy and Davis make the perfect pair of stars to join forces on the horror thriller given their impressive resumes and experiences in the genre. Davis has enjoyed a varying career, including a standout role in a Black Mirror episode of her own, "San Junipero," but for McAvoy, Speak No Evil is a return to the spooky side of cinema after his previous brief stretch killing it as a horror star. He showed off his range as the dissociative identity disorder-diagnosed Kevin Crumb in M. Night Shyamalan's acclaimed thriller Split in 2016 before going on to reprise the role in Glass in 2019. That same year, he'd take on an even bigger challenge as the adult Bill Denbrough in It: Chapter 2, further cementing his place in the genre. Together, they look to further the discomfort of the Danish hit and make it stand apart from its predecessor.

Speak No Evil will terrorize theaters starting on September 13. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned here at Collider for more news from CinemaCon, which runs through April 11.