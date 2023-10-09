The Big Picture Tara Reid's early exit from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was not surprising, considering the physical and mental challenges of the show.

Even athletes like Dez Bryant can break under the pressure of the show's grueling tasks, as seen in his angry outburst and subsequent elimination.

The show exposes celebrities' deepest fears and tests their ability to cope with difficult situations, sometimes leading to unexpected eliminations.

It came as no huge surprise when Tara Reid dropped off on episode 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2. If anything, it came as a surprise that she survived the first episode. “The bag is so heavy. I can’t do it. My back’s killing me," Tara complained before calling it quits. To be fair, Fox's quasi-military training reality show is tough, both physically and mentally. It pushes participants to their physical and mental limits to test their resilience and abilities.

It can break even the strongest contestants like Pro Football NFL star Dez Bryant who completely lost it during episode 2. Dez had to run down a steep 300-foot wall of a dam in New Zealand. As he was waiting for Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna) who was supposed to race with him, he started yelling out in pain. The line he was attached to was linked to White, and she wasn’t too eager to do the task and finally called it quit. Her hesitation left him dangling down strapped to a harness by the side of the dam, which caused him stomach pain. Once he got off the wall, he started yelling at the military instructors, “Get this s—t off of me! I’m out, f-k this s-t, I’m gone.”

Bryant threw his gloves and helmet in anger, ignored the instructors who called after him, and stormed off. His reaction surprised the rest of the contestants. If anyone had a good chance of winning this competition, it was him. He is an athlete who is used to dealing with demanding workouts and injuries on the field. This should have been a walk in the park for him. Bryant probably thought so too before joining the cast of celebrities, many of whom are not used to this type of training. What the 14 celebs didn’t expect is how the endurance tests are going to be mentally tough.

Surviving harsh conditions, enduring freezing cold, and tackling challenging assignments can take a toll on both your physical and mental well-being. In this show, celebrities find themselves metaphorically naked, exposing their deepest fears and their ability, or lack thereof, to cope with various situations.

From the beginning, it was evident that White was struggling in multiple aspects—physically, emotionally, and socially. She didn't seem to be a team player. Constant complaints aside, what ultimately led to her decision to quit was her fear of running down the side of the dam. This, combined with an earlier task involving immersion in ice-cold water, proved to be too daunting for her.

Following a moment of reflection, Bryant expressed remorse and a desire to rejoin the competition, but by then, it was too late, and he was eliminated. It’s hard to criticize contestants for quitting due to fear, exhaustion, or an inability to complete tasks. Viewers often question whether they themselves would do any better in such demanding situations. Nevertheless, witnessing celebrities lose their composure, throw tantrums, and behave rudely is not a display of sportsmanship and is quite embarrassing. It's reasonable to expect them to maintain self-control, not just for the sake of the audience, but also for their own.