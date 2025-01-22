Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 began airing on Fox last week, and the celebrities are already realizing that they may have bit off more than they can chew. Some celebrities start Special Forces arrogant and quickly realize they are unprepared for how grueling the test is. For others, they know how hard the test will be and are still blown away by the difficulty of the tasks. Ultimately, those who leave the reality show Special Forces, either by choice or medical necessity, find their limits. Special Forces Season 3 reminds the competing celebrities that they are human.

Special Forces gathers a group of celebrities who want to try something new and prove to themselves that they have what it takes to succeed in physical and mental feats. Unfortunately, just wanting to prove themselves is not enough for many celebrities. In previous seasons, Special Forces had recruits like Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Dance Moms alum Jojo Siwa, who eventually failed the test. This season has Brody Jenner from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disney actors Christy Carlson Romano and Kyla Pratt, and many more competing to see which celebrities have what it takes to pass Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Special Forces test the limits of celebrities from different walks of life.

Many Celebrities in 'Special Forces' Start As Arrogant

Image via Fox

In the beginning, many of the participants believed they could do anything. Some actors had done stunts before, and many sports stars knew they had more athletic prowess than others. For example, actor Stephen Baldwin, who ends up being the first to quit, is cocky and believes that if he is not having fun, then the task is not worth doing. Baldwin's attitude gets in the way of the experience he could have had. For others, like NFL stars Golden Tate and Cam Newton, their showboating is how they find joy in demanding activities, but that is shut down quickly by the Directing Staff. Even with previous experience in professional sports or stuntwork, Special Forces proves to be challenging for all contestants and ultimately humbles some of the more arrogant celebrities.

Even the Celebrities Who Knew 'Special Forces' Would Be Difficult Were Unprepared

Although some recruits stepped into the test believing they could do anything, many knew it would be hard. Despite knowing that the tasks would be demanding, Special Forces still pushed some participants past their limits. Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber knows she is not up to snuff, and her stress and fear of water result in her voluntarily leaving the test. Disney star Christy Carlson Romano also comes into the show with a lot of respect for the special forces and wants to understand her husband better. However, she is in for a cold revelation when she loses her grip on a helicopter and plummets into the ocean. Actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards wanted to push past her fears. Unfortunately, Richards leaves early on. Although some of the cast knew that the test would be hard, it was shocking how far Special Forces would push the celebrities.

'Special Forces' Medically Removed or Allowed Half the Cast To Quit Early On