What motivates celebrities to trade their comfortable homes for military-style conditions, complete with hair-raising challenges and extreme weather? Well, it depends on their celebrity status and financial situation. In the latest season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, filmed in New Zealand, viewers encounter both familiar faces they haven't seen in a while, such as actress Tara Reid, 47, and lesser-known individuals like Nick Viall, 43, and Tyler Cameron, 30, known for their appearances on The Bachelorette. Much like the first season, this season features a diverse group of 14 recruits, including reality stars like Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, 40, Angela Renée, aka, Blac Chyna, 35, from Rob & Chyna, Savannah Chrisley, 26, from Chrisley Knows Best, and more recognizable figures like Brian Austin Green who is best known from Beverly Hills 90210 and as Megan Fox's ex-husband.

Participants must complete extreme and perilous training exercises. Unlike similar shows, there's no competition here. The only exit route is to either call it quits or sustain an injury that would prevent you from continuing filming. In the first season's premiere, four out of the 16 celebrities called it quits or were injured—Kate Gosselin, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Tyler Florence, and Montell Jordan. However, the second season started smoothly, with all 14 celebrities determined to face the challenge head-on.

There's a certain satisfaction in witnessing celebrities, regardless of personal likability, step out of their comfort zones to tackle excruciating tasks. You find yourself rooting for some and waiting for others to fail or quit. You like seeing them without makeup and glam with bags under the eyes, with messy hair and sweating in fear. It makes them more real than any reality show you have ever seen them in before.

The show's directing staff agent, Mark "Billy" Billingham, a decorated war hero, trains them like soldiers undergoing SAS training. Billingham, has extensive experience in planning strategic operations and training in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. He had also led numerous hostage rescues before he left his military career and became a bodyguard of A-list celebrities, such as Kate Moss, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. It's quite entertaining to see him standing inches away from the anxious recruits, demanding to know their reasons for being there. They look uncomfortable, not knowing what to do with themselves, if to stare him in the eye or look down. There is no script and no director to tell them what to do and how to act. Sandoval sheepishly confessed that he wanted to be punished, referring to his affair with Racquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules. "The whole country is upset with me...I had an affair, and I want to take the beating."

What Motivates Celebrities To Participate In Reality Shows?

While Sandoval joined to atone for his sins, other celebrities have different motivations. Beyond the obvious financial benefit, the show provides participants with an opportunity to remind casting agents, "Hey, we are still here, we are in the best shape of our lives, and we are ready to work."

Participating in reality shows, particularly for working actors, can be risky not only because of fear of getting hurt. A-list actors typically avoid such shows, with some exceptions like Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which takes celebrities on brief wilderness adventures. Well-known actors like Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman, and Ben Stiller have joined Bear Grylls on his journeys, even former President Barack Obama agreed to participate. These celebrities received payments of course, but it was "not as much as you'd think," according to executive producer Ben Silverman. In fact, it sometimes seemed like they would have even paid to embark on these once-in-a-lifetime adventures with Grylls. “They weren't driven by the need for money or fame,” explained Grylls “They sought empowerment, confidence, and the satisfaction of overcoming fears.”

Special Forces presents an entirely different challenge. Recruits must endure harsh conditions, undergo icebreaker drills, navigate treacherous ravines atop 4,700-ft snowcapped mountains, and even attempt emergency escapes from a helicopter.

Recruits Need To Participate In Grueling Tasks

During the first episode of the second season, which aired on September 25 on Fox, some recruits appeared genuinely frightened and miserable. Reid, known for her role in 'American Pie,' struggled during a test that required her to walk on two narrow poles suspended 340 feet above a frozen river. She, like eight other participants, failed the test and dangled in the air.

Reid confessed that it took her some time to agree to participate in the show. For actors, being on such a reality show isn't just about enduring excruciating tests; it can feel like an admission of a lack of work opportunities. In contrast, athletes and reality stars find it easier to agree, as these shows offer a legitimate way to earn a living, challenge themselves, and gain more followers. Five-time Olympian skier, Bode Miller, 45, who lost his 19-month-old daughter in a drowning accident, said he joined the show to gain “clarity”. “When you get a call asking if you want to give the world’s toughest military training a go, you say yes” he posted on his Instagram page.

Compensation for participating in the show depends on their celebrity status, (the more famous you are the bigger the paycheck) and averages between $100,000 and $500,000.

Other participants in the show include; Dez Bryant, 34, (former Dallas Cowboys player), Robert Horry, 53, (NBA basketball player), Erin Jackson, 31, (Olympian skater), Jack Osbourne, 37, (The Osbournes reality show), Kelly Rizo, 44, (widow of the late 'Full House' star Bob Saget), and JoJo Siwa, 20 (singer, dancer and social media personality).