Brody Jenner from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test isn't willing to accept his father's apology for being absent from his life. Caitlyn Jenner had Brody, his sister Cassandra Jenner, and his brother, Brandon Jenner, when she was married to Linda Thompson. But the couple divorced in 1986 and then Caitlyn went on to marry Kris Jenner. While we saw Caitlyn often on shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Jenner brothers were not heavily featured. Now, Jenner has opened up about his family and his father's apology in particular.

Jenner was on The Viall Files when the topic of his family came up. He talked openly about them all, saying things like Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were his sisters, but their wealth did not equate to his bank account. He shared how he loved his family and cared about them. But then the topic of conversation turned to Caitlyn in particular. Jenner shared that Caitlyn had apologized for being an "absent father" to his children he shared with Thompson.

Jenner, who has in the past talked about how Caitlyn's absence has helped him with being a more present father in his own's children's lives, talked about the apology and said that he doesn't need the kind of relationship with Caitlyn that he once craved. “I have a family, I’m over it. I don’t need that relationship that at once I felt like I really needed.”

Brody Jenner Was Frank About His Famous Family

Image via Hulu

When talking about his family, Jenner was open about them and shared how much he loved them all but also how it was hard to all see each other with everyone's busy schedules. “I love them all to death. I just don’t see them," Jenner said. And he went on to explain why, saying “Kim’s busy, Kourtney’s busy. I saw them recently for Caitlyn’s birthday.” He even explained that he didn't see Kylie there because she was “traveling back from New York.” But he went on to say “Everybody’s busy. They’re doing their own thing.”

Brody Jenner said that because they didn't grow up together, it helps when they are apart, but they are all still close. “We didn’t grow up in the same household, so it’s not like it’s any different, but when we do see each other, it’s like no time has passed. We are close, but we’re not, like, calling each other every day … but if Kylie or Kendall were to call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone. I would be there for them.” Fans can catch Broady Jenner putting his resolve and independence to the test in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3, which is now available to stream on Hulu.