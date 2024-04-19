The Big Picture US audiences love watching celebs undergo physical and emotional challenges on Special Forces.

Not just the celebs, but also the staff members have interesting backgrounds from UK reality TV.

DS instructors like Reyes, Fox, and Billingham come from elite military backgrounds with unique stories.

Fox's 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' has been a hit with US audiences. Watching celebrities get put through their paces physically and be vulnerable emotionally seems to be a sure way to guarantee success. With rumors of Season 3 on the horizon, fans want to know which brave celebs will be part of the cast. But what about the staff members who call the shots? Viewers of the show want to know more about them too. And for several of them, this isn’t their first reality TV rodeo gig, some came directly from the UK reality shows SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Leading the Directing Staff (DS) instructors on Special Forces is Rodolfo “Rudy” Reyes, a former United States Recon Marine. Reyes was a new addition to the UK show after former Chief Instructor Ant Middleton departed. Reyes’ assertive energy, combined with his rugged good looks, has been an instant hit with viewers on both sides of the Atlantic. And, like all the other DS, everything he puts the recruits through he has been through himself. In his 20s, he joined the United States Marine Corps and later passed Marine Recon training, going on to serve in Afghanistan, and he was involved in the Iraq war. After leaving the military, Reyes became a fitness trainer and then an actor, playing himself in the film Generation Kill. He also portrayed another Reyes - Enzo Reyes-in the Call of Duty multiplayer Modern Warfare II. Interestingly, his fiancée, Jade Struck, plays Iskra in the same game. Outside of entertainment, Reyes is actively interested in conservation and has founded the Force Blue Team, which takes special operators from different backgrounds and teams them up with scientists, in an effort to rebuild and restore coral reefs. Is there nothing this man can’t do?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test 16 celebrity contestants battle through a set of emulated special forces training challenges, they are removed from society and the staff sergeants control everything within the camp. Release Date January 4, 2023 Cast Mark Billingham , Jason Fox , Rudy Reyes , Shaun Dooley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

A UK Invasion Descends on the Special Forces

Another popular Directing Staff instructor who crossed the Atlantic from the UK show to Special Forces is former SBS operator Jason Fox, often known by his nickname “Foxy”. Fox is the longest-serving DS on the British version of the show and has proved to be popular with US audiences as well as those in the UK. Foxy’s calm demeanor, coupled with his dry humor puts the recruits at ease - not too much though. As a former sergeant in the SBS, he is no soft touch. He joined the military at 16, working his way up the ranks and doing several tours, until he was medically discharged due to PTSD. Foxy has written about this. He has written several books and hosted the podcast Jason Fox Wild Tales, where he interviewed those who have experienced adventure and mental and physical challenges themselves. As well as his military background and TV career, Fox has also ventured into investigative journalism with the series Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos, where he spent time within drug cartels in South America. Foxy recently married his long-term girlfriend, Jules, possibly breaking the hearts of many of his admirers, who flood his social media with declarations of admiration daily.

One DS Staff Has Been Honored by British Royalty

One of Foxy’s pals and joining Special Forces from the UK show across the pond was Mark “Billy” Billingham. Billy was known on the UK show for his straight-talking, no-nonsense approach, mixed with blistering one-liners aimed at the recruits, and he is the same on Special Forces. Despite Billy previously being a personal bodyguard for A-listers such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, he is outspoken about not following the world of celebrity, or knowing who half of the recruits are before or after meeting them. Billy began his military career as a teen in the Parachute Regiment and served as a training instructor before becoming a mountain troop specialist after passing SAS selection. He went on to become an SAS Sergeant Major, planning strategic and successful operations at the highest level in numerous locations around the world, including Africa, the Middle East, and South America. As a result of his various accomplishments, Billy was awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery and an MBE given to him by Queen Elizabeth II herself. Billy has six children and is married to American fashion designer Julie Colombino. Whilst they don’t have children together, they do share lots of pics on social media of their British Bulldog, Alfie.

Remi Adeleke was a relatively new addition to the UK series and was in season one only of Special Forces. Nevertheless, he is a force to be reckoned with. Born in Nigeria before relocating to the US, Adeleke is a former US Navy SEAL Senior Chief, who specialized in combat medicine and HUMINT (Human Intelligence/ Tradecraft). Following a successful career in the military, Adeleke gained a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership and an MS in strategic leadership from the University of Charleston. He showed himself to be a great leader on Special Forces and SAS: Who Dares Wins: strong, motivational, and compassionate where needed. He has put these motivational skills to good use by working as a motivational speaker around the world, focusing on inspiring and educating others. He is married with children and quotes his mother as an inspiration. She often posts videos of her working out. Another string to Adeleke’s bow is acting and directing. He has appeared in the movie Plane and Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List and has written a memoir about his life called 'Transformed.'

In season two of Special Forces, Adeleke was replaced by Jovon “Q” Charles, a veteran Navy SEAL. Charles served 15 years as a Navy SEAL and trained at the top of his class, receiving the Honorman award for his achievements. His training helmet is displayed in the Navy SEAL museum. It wasn’t an easy ride to get there: his kidneys failed during ‘hell week’ of training. Charles has worked on many operations overseas as a leading SEAL supervisor. Perfect credentials for his role as part of the DS team in Special Forces.

In fact, all the DS are more than qualified and all examples of hard work, grit, and determination, often through adversity, ultimately pay off in the end. An inspiring message for recruits and viewers alike.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

