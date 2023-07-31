The Big Picture Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will feature a star-studded line-up of celebrities testing their limits in extreme challenges.

The challenges will take place in freezing conditions in the mountains of New Zealand, with celebrities facing tasks such as being submerged in a frozen lake and crossing a ravine on a snow-capped mountain peak.

There will be no voting or eliminations, and the recruits will only leave if they choose to quit or if their bodies can't handle the challenges anymore. This season promises to be even tougher than the last.

As Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test gears up to start Season 2, Fox decided to unveil the all-star celebrity guests that will take on the overwhelming challenges from the reality competition series. Once again, participants – or “recruits" – will engage in extreme challenges that will take their bodies and minds to the very limit. If you thought Season 1 was hard, you’ll hardly believe what the show has in store for the new group this time around.

For this batch of episodes and challenges, Fox recruited household names that feature a mix of reality TV stars, TV actors and sports icons. Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Brian Austin Green (90210), Tara Reid (American Pie), Tyler Cameron (Bachelor Nation), Savennah Chrisley (Chrisley Knows Best), Kelly Rizzo (Unfiltered with Kelly Rizzo), Nick Viall (The Bachelor) and JoJo Siwa (Dance Moms) will all let go of the glamor of Hollywood life to test their resistance to extreme conditions. Rounding up the team of recruits are The Osbournes’ star Jack Osbourne, NFL star Dez Bryant, NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic athletes Erin Jackson and Bode Miller, and Kardashian ex Blac Chyna.

When Season 2 debuts, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will take the recruits across the world to the freezing mountains of New Zealand, an area where special forces agents train for winter warfare under grueling conditions – to say the very least. In order to make the competition all the more interesting, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will stay true to its name by having no voting and no eliminations: Recruits will only leave the challenges if they decide to quit or if their bodies simply decide that they can’t take it anymore.

Image via FOX

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Will Show No Mercy For the Stars

In a short but thrilling teaser, Fox revealed some of the challenges that Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will present and they are pretty scary. Celebrities will see their body temperature drop to daunting levels when they get submerged in a frozen lake during an icebreaker drill. They’ll also cross a ravine atop a 4,700ft snowcapped mountain peak – or at least try to. The “easiest” task seems to be the escape from a helicopter submerged in freezing-cold water.

All of those challenges will be led by ex-special forces directing staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

Fox premieres Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on September 25. You can watch the teaser below: