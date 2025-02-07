The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 finale was not for the weak of heart! During the season finale of the popular Fox competition series, the recruits were pushed to the limit to pass the selection. Brody Jenner and Kayla Nicole passed the selection and emerged as the “winners” of the season.

The selection process kicked off with the “Redman” challenge, where recruits were expected to throw hands at an “enemy.” During this round, Kayla opened up about how the online trolling she faced after her split from Travis Kelce prepped her for the gruesome challenges of the reality competition. In the second challenge, recruits are split into two teams to find the extraction point under a ticking time bomb before being captured. Kayla and Brody were up against Alana Blanchard, Cam Newton, and Golden Tate. Unfortunately, both groups were captured and brought in for interrogation — the aim was to conceal their association with the Special Forces. Brody felt that his reality TV persona would come in handy, and shared how he is used to being interrogated in the following words:

"People aren't laughing with you. They're laughing at you, getting all these questions bombarded on you by [the] paparazzi."

For Kayla, this was the most formidable part of the challenge, but she believed that dealing with online hate made her a tough cookie with thick skin. Alana withdrew at this point when the interrogators hit a deep wound by questioning her character as a mother who left her kids behind to be on the show.

Kayla Nicole and Brody Jenner Emerged Victorious After Tacklng a Grueling Physical Humiliation Threat